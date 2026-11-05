New Red Card World Record Set As Police Called to Stop Brawl in Brazil
The first leg of the Minas Gerais U-20 Championship semifinals between Uberlândia and Mamoré produced a total 53 red cards after a mass brawl needed breaking up by military police.
Three players had already been sent off by the time Mamoré went 3–1 up against Uberlândia in the 54th minute of the game. Mamoré’s Davi Fernandes Bittencourt celebrated the goal in front of the opposition bench, sparking a furious response from goalkeeper coach Paulo Sérgio Dias dos Santos that triggered an almighty brawl.
Players, substitutes and staff members were all involved in a huge fight that culminated in a total of 53 red cards being shown across the match. Forty-three players were dismissed alongside eight coaches and two Uberlândia officials.
The final tally of 53 red cards comfortably shatters the record recognized by Guinness World Records—the 36 shown in a Argentinian fifth-division game between Club Atlético Claypole and Victoriano Arenas in 2011—but that organization only focuses on professional matches and is not expected to announce a new record.
The match, which had already been delayed by 40 minutes after Uberlândia officials stormed the pitch to protest an earlier red card, had to be abandoned as a result of the brawl, with military police called to help break up a fight that continued back in the locker rooms and led to significant damage to the stadium facilities.
Footage of the aftermath shows broken doors, sinks, toilets, showers, benches and plenty of other objects, while smashed windows and damaged electrical wiring were also reported.
“I hereby inform you that, at the moment I was about to present the red cards to player number 02 of Mamoré and the goalkeeping coach of Uberlândia, at 54 minutes of the second half, a general brawl broke out, making it impossible to present the red cards and carry out the protocol to end the match,” said referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto in a statement.
The two sides had been due to contest the second leg of the tie at the weekend but, to nobody’s surprise, that match will no longer be played.
Every Red Card Shown
Uberlândia (28)
- Luike Bispo dos Santos
- Nelzi Neto de Oliveira Cardoso
- Santiago Erler Novellino
- Pedro Henrique Garcia Marquez
- Lucas de Lima Caixeta
- Pietro Afonso Custodio da Silveira
- Alirio Rodrigues de Oliveira Neto
- Italo Kauan da Silva Medeiros
- Pedro Henrique Jacinto dos Santos
- Micaell Torres da Silva Antunes
- Vinicyus Gabriel Costa Cerqueira da Silva
- Arthur Henrique Aquino Matias
- Francesco Pozzo
- Jhonnatan Araujo Barbosa
- Pedro Henrique Sant'ana de Souza
- Jaaziel Augusto de Medeiros Pereira
- Arthur Manoel Silva Souza
- Italo Leite Gimenes dos Santos
- Marcio Kalebe Sales Guimaraes
- Paulo Jefferson Santos da Silva Junior
- Caio Garcia dos Santos
- Luiz Felipe Monteiro dos Santos
- Marcelo Augusto Ferreira (coach)
- Gabriell Elias Alves Vieira (coach)
- Brian Vaz Oliveira (physiotherapist)
- Paulo Sérgio Dias dos Santos (goalkeeping coach)
- Willer Francisco Silva (director)
- André Luiz Nascimento (academy official)
Mamoré (25)
- Joao Henrique Lopes Vieira
- Davi Fernandes Bittencourt
- Pedro Francisco Lima da Silva
- Arthur Alves Bessa
- Daniel Goncalves de Souza
- Joao Vitor Lima Araujo
- Deivison Aparecido Sousa Carrijo
- Vitor Deodato Franca
- Luiz Fernando Felix Pinheiro Carnauba
- Fabio dos Santos Camara
- Arthur Fernandes Lourenco de Esmelia
- Rafael Miranda da Silva
- Kaua Eduardo Moreira
- Aridio de Oliveira Neto
- Matheus da Silva Lima
- Vitor Gabriel Imeri Goncalves
- Augusto Mariano Alves Nunes
- Natan Silva Pereira
- Ronald Pires Marinho
- Kaiki Flavio Gomes Santos
- Gustavo Manoel Campos Dias
- Quintino Mariz de Oliveira Filho (coach)
- Francisco Luis Domingues (assistant)
- Gabriel Santos Cruz de Castro (massage therapist)
- Vinicius Januario Bastos Chaves (goalkeeping coach)
Uberlândia Accept Defeat—But Issue Is Far From Over
Uberlândia, 3–1 down at the time the match was abandoned, released a statement confirming they have accepted elimination from the tournament as a “gesture of fair play” to Mamoré, who have been left with just seven eligible players because of all the suspensions handed out.
“Verdão seeks its victories on the field, with merit and respect for the opponent, and therefore recognizes Mamoré’s qualification for the final,” a club statement read.
The on-field turmoil may be over, but the incident is now in the hands of the police, who are investigating whether any further charges need to be brought against any of the individuals involved.
Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.Follow tomgott2