Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the permanent capture of Sávio, the winger formerly known as Savinho, in an eye-watering deal worth a total of $116 million (£85 million at the time of agreement).

The Brazilian forward showed flashes of his potential at Manchester City without ever quite catching light. Across 53 Premier League appearances, Sávio was able to muster just two goals.

However, at 22, there is hope that the Brazil international can blossom in a Spurs frontline which is primed for an injection of inspiration. “Sávio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions,” Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi gushed at the player’s unveiling on Tuesday. “He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity.

“We’re very pleased to have him with us, and I’m looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team.”

Sávio as kind words for De Zerbi as well. “It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world,” he beamed. “As soon as I spoke to the head coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

That team has been assembled at a staggering expense which, following this latest arrival, now stretches beyond $420 million, making it one of the most extravagant outlays in a single window ever.

Tottenham Transfers Summer 2026

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle): $126 million

(Newcastle): $126 million Sávio (Man City): $116 million

(Man City): $116 million Mateus Fernandes (West Ham): $116 million

(West Ham): $116 million Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton): $70 million

(Brighton): $70 million Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth): Free

(Bournemouth): Free Andy Robertson (Liverpool): Free

(Liverpool): Free Martin Dúbravka (Burnley): Free

The Most Expensive Transfer Windows in Soccer History

Liverpool’s shrewd business in previous years funded their outlay in 2025. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While Tottenham do hold the distinction of becoming just the fourth club to ever surpass a total spend of $400 million in the same summer, they can’t quite match the outlay of some Premier League rivals—just yet.

Liverpool’s staggering splurge last year stands out on its own in terms of expense and lack of value. One year on, the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz are still yet to settle, while one of the few success stories, Hugo Ekitiké, is sidelines with a serious Achilles injury.

“My fear is this window of 12 months ago could set Liverpool back a year or two, to fix it,” former Reds center back Jamie Carragher recently fretted. “I think we’re going to be looking at that as arguably the worst transfer window we’ve probably seen in Premier League history, when you consider the fees for these players, and what it’s going to do for Liverpool.”

Team (Period) Notable Arrivals Spend Liverpool (Summer 2025) Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz $566 million Chelsea (Summer 2023) Moisés Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku $533 million Chelsea (Summer 2026) Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix $476 million Tottenham (Summer 2026) Sandro Tonali, Sávio $427 million Al Hilal (Summer 2023) Neymar, Rúben Neves $407 million PSG (Summer 2023) Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola $400 million Chelsea (Summer 2025) João Pedro, Jamie Gittens $385 million Real Madrid (Summer 2019) Eden Hazard, Rodrygo $381 million Chelsea (January 2023) Enzo Fernández $379 million Arsenal (Summer 2025) Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze $348 million

Figures via Transfermarkt. € converted to $ at prevailing rate. Correct as of Aug. 25, 2026.