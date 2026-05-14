New Zealand 2026 World Cup Preview: Ready to Enjoy the Ride of a Lifetime

New Zealand is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010—and only a third time overall. However, the team known as the All Whites on account of its striking, bright uniform is yet to win a match on the global stage.

It remains an underdog against Iran, Egypt and Belgium as the lowest-ranked nation in the entire tournament, but every game is effectively a free hit with nothing to lose because of that.

After drawing all three group matches 16 years ago, then manager Ricki Herbert predicted, “We will not go through another World Cup unbeaten.” Now is finally the time to put that to the test.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 5W-0L-0D

: 5W-0L-0D Goals for / against : 29 / 1

: 29 / 1 Top scorer : Chris Wood (9)

: Chris Wood (9) Assist leader: Matthew Garbett (5)

Since Australia left the Oceania (OFC) qualification group to join Asia, New Zealand has typically won the regional World Cup qualifying section and then fallen in the inter-confederation playoffs. Once FIFA finally granted Oceania its own automatic spot, the country’s longstanding dominance against exclusively Pacific Island opponents meant qualification was pretty much guaranteed.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Iran vs. New Zealand Monday, June 15 SoFi Stadium New Zealand vs. Egypt Sunday, June 21 BC Place New Zealand vs. Belgium Friday, June 26 BC Place

Manager: Darren Bazeley

Englishman Darren Bazeley has a long history with New Zealand. | Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team: Since 2022

Since 2022 Manager meter: Nation builder

When New Zealand kicks off against Iran in Los Angeles on June 15, Bazeley will be the first person ever to manage a team in every FIFA-run or affiliated men’s international tournament: the U-17 World Cup, the U-20 World Cup, the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

As a result of leading the various New Zealand age categories stretching back to 2011, the Englishman’s influence is felt deep within the Kiwi soccer landscape—more than half his March roster started out in his junior national teams.

How New Zealand Plays

Preferred formation(s) : 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2

: 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2 Style: Possession-based

Possession-based Key strengths : Physical battles

: Physical battles Key weaknesses: Natural creativity

New Zealand is a tight-knit group with a strong sense of cohesion, culture and identity. Used to being the big fish in a small pond, it is brave with how it approaches matches as the underdog against virtually anyone else. March’s historic 4–1 win against Chile—a first-ever victory over a team from South America—was underpinned by playing with aggression to make up for inferior technical skill.

That being said, New Zealand has also lost a number of friendlies against stronger non-Oceania opposition employing this approach since qualifying for the World Cup. Perhaps an ominous sign of things to come.

Ones to Watch

Height and plenty of power defines New Zealand’s most dangerous players. | Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty Images, Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

X-Factor: Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood finished the OFC qualifying tournament with nine goals to his name. He is both New Zealand’s most capped player and all-time top scorer, with grounds to label the 34-year-old as the country’s greatest ever soccer export.

Breakout Star: Tall and imposing center back Finn Surman was awarded Best Young Player at 2024’s OFC Cup. The 22-year-old plays for the Portland Timbers, joining from Wellington Phoenix two years ago, and is competing in his third MLS season.

What New Zealand Will Be Wearing

New Zealand’s look will be familiar to many. | Puma

New Zealand have switched to a black home kit for the 2026 World Cup—a look synonymous the world over with sport in the country. It features a silver fern pattern, a direct tie between the team and the icon of the country.

The all-white jersey is born out of the lore of the country itself, with a pattern inspired by the concept of the four winds—Tūāraki, Tonga, Marangai and Hauāuru—that bring people together. Made by Puma with 95% recycled polyester, it also has a green aspect.

Both debuted on the field during the March international window.

New Zealand’s Predicted Starting XI

The pressure is on Chris Wood to deliver up front. | FootballUser

Wood missed much of the 2025–26 Premier League season because of a knee injury that required surgery, and sat out the most recent international games in March. The veteran striker and national team legend is closing on 50 goals scored for his country. But the question of who can support his output, especially if at the age of 34 he’s struggling physically, remains.

Typical starters Sarpreet Singh, Matthew Garbett and Liberato Cacace have also been injured in 2026. The likes of Ben Old and Jesse Randall, left back Francis de Vries and 36-year-old frontman Kosta Barbarouses will step in to provide the creativity accordingly.

Current Form

While New Zealand easily qualified for the World Cup, the shock 4–1 scoreline against Chile at , Auckland’s Eden Park was a first win in almost 10 months. The All Whites had lost seven of the previous eight games, only avoiding defeat in a 1–1 draw against a shorthanded Norway.

Bazeley’s team will always suffer against technically superior opposition who can keep the ball away from it, which in turns kills creativity. What went so right against Chile was that they were actually able to dominate the stats and turn that into goals, scoring clinically.

What We Can Expect From New Zealand Fans

New Zealand fans love to dress in white. | Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images

New Zealand fans showed themselves to be a passionate but stubborn bunch in 2010, determined to celebrate the group stage draw that saw the team complete the World Cup undefeated long after the final whistle, to the point of being ejected from the stadium by riot police. Around 100 clashed with the South African authorities, but an estimated 20,000 traveled to the tournament.

Often simply referred to as Kiwis like most New Zealanders internationally, you won’t miss the sea of white in the stands to match the team’s former primary color. But there is no aggressive culture as with many other national teams, with New Zealand crowds typically less hostile and more laid back.

National Expectations

New Zealand is the OFC’s only representative. | Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images

New Zealand has failed to win a World Cup match in six previous attempts, so getting that first triumph on the global stage would be a success. There is no expectation or pressure to go far in the tournament, but being presented with an Iran side potentially in complete disarray in the opening match is certainly an opportunity. Egypt will be tougher, while Belgium could really hurt New Zealand.

Until demolishing Chile, there was plenty of reason to be pessimistic because good intentions and ideals often only get you so far. Now, one win, which could even be good enough to progress from the group stage depending on other results, feels a little more in reach.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Nothing to lose

: Nothing to lose Who New Zealand Doesn't Want to Face : Australia

: Australia One Stat That Defines New Zealand : 85th: The lowest-ranked team in the World Cup

: 85th: The lowest-ranked team in the World Cup If Things Go Wrong : Conceding first could spell the end

: Conceding first could spell the end What Will Everyone Say If It Goes Out Early? At least they tried

READ MORE GROUP G PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE