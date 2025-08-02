‘Surreal’—Newcastle Sign Aaron Ramsdale on Loan From Southampton
Newcastle United have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan from Southampton.
The Magpies had been chasing James Trafford as their preferred goalkeeper target but lost out in the race to Manchester City, prompting a quick pivot to Ramsdale.
A loan deal was quickly struck and Newcastle have now welcomed the England international to St James’ Park.
While Newcastle do not mention a future transfer in their welcome statement, Sky Sports News confirm the deal includes the option for Eddie Howe’s side to make the move permanent next summer.
“It’s great to be here,” Ramsdale reflected. “I’ve always loved coming here and I’ve seen how passionate and loud the fans can be. I’ve always loved playing here at St James’ Park—I’ve not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you it’s some place.
“Coming to the stadium and seeing it empty today, it’s quite surreal to think that this is going to be home for the foreseeable future. I’ve got the kit on, it’s got the nice Champions League badge on the sleeve and I’m delighted to be here.
“Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me. They’ve already had a great influence on my career and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth. He really showed me the ropes so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here.”
Howe added: “Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad.
“Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group.”