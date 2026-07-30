Newcastle Plunged Into Uncertainty by Eddie Howe Departure

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has informed the club of his decision to leave with immediate effect, reports have revealed.

An underwhelming 2025–26 campaign, in which Newcastle finished down in 12th following the departure of star striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool, prompted talks between Howe and club management earlier this summer, when all parties confirmed a desire to continue working together.

Now, however, The Athletic state Howe has had a change of heart and is set to leave his post imminently and bring his five-year tenure at the club to an end.

Matthias Jaissle, currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side and PIF-owned Al Ahli after an impressive spell at Red Bull Salzburg, has been lined up to replace Howe.

Why Is Eddie Howe Leaving Newcastle?

Newcastle find themselves in a tough period. | David Watts/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Howe seemingly confirmed his commitment to Newcastle just a few months ago, but the situation at St James’ Park has changed drastically since the conclusion to last season.

According to Sky Sports News, much of Howe’s initial decision to remain stemmed from a belief that a strong summer transfer window would be enough to steer the team back towards the Premier League’s top four. While new signings have been found, they have come at the expense of several of Howe’s established stars.

Anthony Gordon was sold to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali sealed a big-money switch to Tottenham Hotspur. Significant uncertainty also surrounds the future of captain Bruno Guimarães amid interest from Arsenal.

It is said that Howe, whose squad has been bolstered by the arrivals of 20-year-old winger Bazoumana Touré,18-year-old midfielder Sean Steur and 20-year-old goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, has concerns about the state of his squad heading into the new season.

A bruising 4–1 friendly defeat to Championship side Bristol City on Wednesday night, while insignificant in the grand scheme of things, hardly boosted Howe’s morale and the decision has been taken to move in a different direction.

The initial report on Howe’s future states the 48-year-old plans to take some time away from management.

Eddie Howe’s Record at Newcastle

Statistic Value Games 231 Wins 116 Draws 43 Losses 72 Achievements 2024–25 Carabao Cup

Howe was handpicked by the Saudi Public Investment Fund following the group’s takeover of Newcastle in late 2021, leading the Magpies away from a strong relegation threat—Newcastle became the first team in Premier League history to avoid the drop despite failing to win any of their first 14 games.

Several January arrivals, including Guimarães and fan-favorite Dan Burn, quickly became central to a new era at St James’ Park. Newcastle roared up to fourth the following season, qualifying for the Champions League and re-restablishing themselves as part of England’s elite.

Howe led Newcastle to their first trophy in 70 years as they lifted the 2024–25 Carabao Cup, but a dramatic slump the following season quickly saw most of the high spirits fade across Tyneside and put increasing pressure on Howe, who is now set to bring his time at the club to an end.

His total of 231 games managed leaves Howe seventh on Newcastle’s all-time chart, while only the great Sir Bobby Robson has ever led the team in more Premier League matches.

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