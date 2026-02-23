Newcastle vs. Qarabag: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Newcastle United’s ruthless night in Baku means they can afford to relax when Qarabağ visit St. James’ Park for the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday night.

Qarabağ’s league phase showing suggested the Magpies would have to work hard for their victory last Wednesday, but Eddie Howe’s side instead capitalised on a woeful defensive showing from the hosts and raced into a 5–0 half-time lead.

Anthony Gordon did much of the damage, scoring four, while Malick Thiaw and Jacob Murphy also hit the target in a 6–1 rout.

Newcastle are thus all but through to the round of 16 before they welcome their Azerbaijani history-makers to St. James’ Park. The Magpies leaned on their home form throughout the league phase to secure a playoff spot, and the Toon Army will be able to enjoy an exhibition-like contest against a Qarabağ side who were thumped 6–0 by Liverpool on their previous visit to English shores.

What Time Does Newcastle vs. Qarabag Kick Off?

Location : Newcastle, England

: Newcastle, England Stadium : St. James’ Park

: St. James’ Park Date : Tuesday, Feb. 24

: Tuesday, Feb. 24 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Davide Massa (ITA)

: Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)

Newcastle vs. Qarabag Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

Newcastle: 1 win

1 win Qarabağ: 0 wins

0 wins Draws: 0

Last meeting: Qarabağ 1–6 Newcastle (Feb. 18, 2026)—Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Newcastle (LWWWL) Qarabağ (LWWLW) Man City 2–1 Newcastle Qarabağ 1–6 Newcastle Qarabağ 1–6 Newcastle Mil-Mugan 0–1 Qarabağ Aston Villa 1–3 Newcastle Shamakhi 1–2 Qarabağ Tottenham 1–2 Newcastle Shamakhi 2–1 Qarabağ Newcastle 2–3 Brentford Qarabağ 1–0 Turan

How to Watch Qarabag vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Newcastle Team News

Malick Thiaw is suspended. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle’s healthy position in this tie will allow Howe to relax and ring the changes on Tuesday night, with an abundance of changes from the team that started in Baku expected.

There has to be a switch at centre-back because Malick Thiaw is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. The former AC Milan defender will be content to serve his ban now as opposed to the round of 16.

Newcastle are also without Bruno Guimarães, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa and Lewis Miley through injury.

There could be rare opportunities for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, William Osula and Alex Murphy in the Magpies’ starting lineup.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Qarabag

Howe can make plenty of changes. | FotMob

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Qarabağ (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, A. Murphy; Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey; J. Murphy, Osula, Barnes.

Qarabag Team News

Behlul Mustafazade is set to miss out through injury. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Qarabağ are likely to be without back-up goalkeeper Shakhruddin Mahammadaliyev on Tyneside, while centre back Behlul Mustafazade is poised to sit out after picking up an injury in the first leg.

Mustafazade has been a regular at the heart of Qarabağ’s defence this season, and he’ll be replaced by Abbas Hüseynov.

There was no domestic outing for the away side at the weekend, so they should be relatively fresh for their trip to the north of England. Despite the battering they received in the first leg, Gurban Gurbanov is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his starting XI on Tuesday night.

Qarabag Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

Qarabag are out to limit the damage. | FotMo

Qarabağ predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Kochalski; Silva, Hüseynov, Medina, Jafarquliyev; Bicalho, Janković; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Durán.

Newcastle vs. Qarabag Score Prediction

Newcastle are out to repeat Paris Saint-Germain’s double-digit milestone in last season’s playoff round, with the eventual winners thumping domestic rivals Brest 10–0 on aggregate to reach the last 16.

Qarabağ were nothing short of wretched in the first leg, contributed heavily to their ugly demise, and they only have pride to play for in Newcastle on Tuesday night.

It’s unlikely to be a competitive contest, with the hosts cruising to another handsome victory against the Azerbaijani champions.

Prediction: Newcastle 4–0 Qarabag

