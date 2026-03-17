Neymar Breaks Silence on Brazil Snub—And Makes Bold Promise to Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar admitted he is “disappointed and sad” that he was not called up for Brazil’s March friendlies against France and Croatia, extending his two-year absence from the Seleção.

Carlo Ancelotti revealed his squad for the two 2026 World Cup tune-up matches on Monday, selecting young stars like Endrick and João Pedro to feature in his team while Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer remained in the wilderness.

Neymar was quick to respond to Ancelotti’s snub at a Kings League Brazil event. “I’m going to speak here, because I can’t keep this quiet,” Neymar told Mad House.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed and sad not to have been selected. But I remain focused, day after day, training after training, match after match. We are going to reach our goal. There is still the final [World Cup] selection.”

Neymar Trending in the Right Direction—But Is It Enough?

Neymar is logging heavy minutes in 2026. | Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Hopes were high for Neymar to finally receive his first call up from Ancelotti for the March international window. The Brazilian veteran returned from minor knee surgery in February and has recorded two goals and two assists in four appearances for Santos.

Even more promising are the minutes Neymar is logging. The 34-year-old lasted 90 minutes in his last three matches, showing no signs of any injury setbacks. Yet he sat out his club’s 2–2 draw with Mirassol last week, sounding mild alarm bells—at least to Ancelotti.

The Italian boss was in the stands for that match, a cruel twist of fate for Neymar. Ancelotti then emphasized that Neymar is “not at 100%,” which is why he did not include the icon in his squad.

Instead, the former Real Madrid manager opted to include Brazil’s rising stars who could play a large role for the Seleção in this summer’s World Cup now that Rodrygo is ruled out of the tournament with an ACL injury.

Neymar Stands Firm on His World Cup Dreams

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite his latest setback, Neymar remains determined to feature at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Of course, my desire is to return to the national team, to play in the World Cup, but that doesn’t depend on me,” Neymar said. “That’s up to the coaching staff to decide, and of course, whether I’m there or not, I will always support the national team.”

Although the odds are stacked against him, it is far from impossible for Neymar to make Ancelotti’s final World Cup squad. Should the Barcelona legend maintain his fitness for the next few months and continue contributing at Santos, he has a decent shot at earning a place at the biggest tournament in the sport.

Still, even if Neymar gets called up for the World Cup, he would likely only feature off the bench, a role the forward likely would have scoffed at a few years ago. Now, though, it goes without saying that he would welcome a return to the Seleção at any capacity.

Neymar has not donned his iconic No. 10 shirt for Brazil since he tore his ACL in Dec. 2023 while on international duty. There would be nothing more poetic than the 34-year-old returning to the fold at the sunset of his career to help his country pull off a World Cup heist.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC