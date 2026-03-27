Carlo Ancelotti Delivers Brutal Neymar Putdown Despite Brazil Defeat

Brazil’s defiant manager Carlo Ancelotti shut down any talk of Neymar Jr. after Thursday’s friendly defeat to France, insisting that he was “satisfied” with the talents currently at his disposal who should be the subject of everyone’s focus.

Neymar was overlooked by Ancelotti yet again for Brazil’s fixtures this month, the nation’s last outings before the final roster for the World Cup is named in the summer. The former Real Madrid boss has been consistent in his justification for the continued absence of Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer: his fitness.

“Neymar is not at 100% and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti explained when he named his squad. “If he can be at 100% physically, he can be there.”

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward, now 34 years of age, has been dealing with a minor muscular issue and was not present for the star-studded friendly between Brazil and France on Thursday. But his presence was still felt.

During the 2–1 win for Didier Deschamps’s side, Neymar’s name was chanted by the American crowd in Foxborough, Mass. Ancelotti was not impressed.

“We should be talking about those who were here, who played, who gave their all, who stepped up, and who worked hard,” the Italian coach sniffed. “I am satisfied.”

The Players Keeping Neymar Off Brazil’s Roster

Brentford’s Igor Thiago earned his international debut against France. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Putting Neymar’s fitness to one side, Ancelotti warned that “there is a lot of competition” in Brazil’s frontline. The Italian coach once again persisted with a fluid attacking quartet against France, naming all four of Gabriel Martinelli, Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha and Raphinha in the same starting XI.

Those marquee names are to be expected, while Chelsea’s João Pedro is also fighting for that center forward spot. There was no room for his clubmate Estêvão in March’s squad, although that was likely a consequence of the teenager only recently returning from injury. Unlike Neymar, the 18-year-old has proven himself capable of regaining full fitness.

Intriguingly, Ancelotti also opted for several players below the traditional elite. Brentford’s Igor Thiago and Bournemouth’s January recruit Rayan were both given their first senior international call-ups this month, with the former coming off the bench against France for his debut.

Ancelotti’s Brazil Forwards for March 2026

Endrick (Lyon)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Luiz Henrique (Zenit)

Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rayan (Bournemouth)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

João Pedro (Chelsea)

While they may not be operating among the European elite, there’s a strong argument to be made that being exposed to the rigors of the Premier League each weekend is a far sterner test than the best Brazil’s top flight has to offer.

Thanks in part to their English setting, Rayan and Thiago are also far more physically robust than Neymar ever has been, let alone in his current delicate state. At a time when the sport which Pelé called the “beautiful game” has not been uglier, it may be wise to adopt a modern selection process.

Not that everyone is in agreement.

Neymar Receives Support of Brazil Squad

Neymar (left) and Casemiro have both represented Brazil at previous World Cups. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ancelotti may not be convinced but several members of his squad are still pulling for Neymar’s return.

“We know the quality Neymar possesses. He is indispensable for any national team, especially when he is in form,” Casemiro gushed after Thursday’s friendly, reiterating his fierce support for his compatriot. “For my generation, he ranks in the top three: Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi and Neymar. I am a close friend of his, and it is not my place to decide who they are going to bring in.”

Vinicius Jr. also offered an impassioned defense for a player who he would be directly competing with for a starting spot. “The pressure on Ney is normal, and I’m a bit biased to speak about it because Ney is one of my idols, I’ve followed his entire career,” the Real Madrid forward admitted earlier this week.

“He is also one of my friends, I always wish him the best. He’s doing everything to get back to 100%, to return to the national team. He’s the top scorer for the greatest national team in the world.”

Even France’s Kylian Mbappé wanted to see Neymar at the tournament. “The World Cup is the competition of the stars, all the stars are here, and in my book, Neymar is one of the biggest stars,” Vinicius Jr’s clubmate at Madrid declared.

“I don’t see a World Cup without Neymar.”

Mbappé may not have to wait long for one of those to come around.

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