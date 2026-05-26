Neymar vs. Vinicius Junior: Who Gets Brazil’s No. 10 Shirt at 2026 World Cup Revealed

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior revealed Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt “belongs” to Neymar and confirmed he will hand over the number to his childhood idol for the 2026 World Cup.

The last time Neymar featured for the Seleção came all the way back in Oct. 2023, when he left the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an ACL injury. Ever since, his No. 10 has been passed around within the Brazil squad, most commonly worn by Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha.

Vinicius Jr donned the shirt during the March international break and likely would have been the player to own the number this summer, but now that Neymar has officially returned to team, the No. 10 will be on his back in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I don’t know what number I’ll wear at the World Cup, but the No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious,” Vinicius Jr said in an interview with Brazilian YouTube channel CazeTV.

Neymar Eyeing Brazil History at the 2026 World Cup

Neymar will feature in his fourth World Cup this summer. | Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil’s No. 10 shirt has a storied history. The likes of Pelé, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká all donned the number before Neymar joined the exclusive club.

Yet Neymar will be in a class of his own this summer. The forward is set to become the first Brazilian player to wear the No. 10 shirt in four different World Cups.

The small bit of history is a worthy milestone for Neymar, who is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances. The 34-year-old was brought to tears when Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti included him in the Seleção’s 26-player roster for this summer’s showpiece event.

After injuries kept Neymar away from the international stage for three years, he has finally rejoined the ranks after an impressive run of form with Santos. In 2026, the former Barcelona icon has registered six goals and four assists in 15 appearances. More importantly, he has avoided any major injury setbacks, proving to Ancelotti he is healthy enough to feature at the tournament.

What Number Will Vinicius Junior Wear at the 2026 World Cup?

Vinicius Junior will likely wish for his No. 7 shirt back. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Since Vinicius Jr already confirmed he will not keep the No. 10 shirt, he is in need of a new number for the 2026 World Cup. The obvious choice would be seven, which he dons for Real Madrid.

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha wore the No. 7 shirt during the March international break, but he would likely be compelled to hand it over to Vinicius Jr, who has previously worn that number for Brazil as well.

Another option for Vinicius Jr is the No. 20 shirt. The Brazilian wore the number for three seasons with Real Madrid and in his early days with the national team.

Brazil kicks off its World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13, before the Seleção clash with Haiti and Scotland of Group C.

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