Neymar’s World Cup Record With Brazil

With three gravelly-spoken words of a stoic Italian, Brazil rejoiced.

"Neymar Junior, Santos."

After months of debate and melodrama, Carlo Ancelotti bit the bullet. He’s appeased the dreamers and soccer romanticists by going down the ’last dance’ route. A nation has wept happy tears.

Neymar will get one last shot at redemption and glory at his fourth World Cup this summer. His inclusion has overshadowed Seleção’s talent deficit in key areas of the pitch, with far too many thrilled about the 34-year-old’s inclusion to care.

It’s been three years since Neymar appeared for the national team, having spent the intervening period since Brazil’s quarterfinal exit in Qatar either struggling with injuries or mired in off-field controversy. The success of Ancelotti’s gamble will be revealed in due course, but Neymar does carry a rather impressive World Cup record with him to North America.

Here’s an overview of his history with soccer‘s most illustrious event.

2014 World Cup

Neymar carried Brazil on his shoulders on home soil. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Dunga, who captained Brazil to their fourth World Cup in 1994, opted against calling up an 18-year-old Neymar in 2010, and expressed no regret over the decision more than a decade on.

So, Brazil’s next great hope would enjoy his first shot at the big stage on home soil, carrying his nation’s hopes in 2014. While many have been quick to point out the Seleção’s talent deficit for the upcoming tournament, they reached the semifinals 12 years ago thanks to Thiago Silva's outstanding stability and the majesty of their precocious prince in attack.

This was Neymar’s World Cup until it wasn’t. He kick-started the tournament with a brace against Croatia before rounding off the group stage with another double, this time against Cameroon. A robust Chile took Brazil to penalties in the round of 16, with Neymar scoring from the spot moments before Gonzalo Jara missed the decisive spot-kick.

James Rodriguez’s Colombia stood in their way with a semifinal spot at stake, but Silva’s header and David Luíz’s stunning free-kick inspired a 2–1 victory.

It was in a moment of celebration when Brazil learned the extent of Neymar’s back injury, having felt the full force of Juan Zúñiga’s knee. Cruelly ruled out for the rest of the tournament, he could only watch on as a cold-hearted Germany put the over-emotional Brazilians to the sword. An infamous 7–1 defeat followed, with Silva‘s suspension perhaps more keenly felt than the absence of their talisman.

Neymar was still recognized for his tremendous debut, receiving the 2014 Bronze Ball and named to the All-Star Team.

2018 World Cup

The Seleção underwhelmed in Russia. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Brazil were the pre-tournament favorites to win the 2018 World Cup, and they maintained that status up until the start of the quarterfinals.

They hadn’t exactly sparkled in Russia, but they’d shown signs of moving through the gears in a 2–0 win over Serbia to wrap up the group stage. Neymar scored Brazil’s second in another 2–0 victory on Matchday 2 against Costa Rica, and was also on target in the comfortable round of 16 triumph over Mexico.

There were fitness concerns over the then-Paris Saint-Germain star ahead of the tournament, but Neymar looked supreme in Samara, tapping home the opening goal after Brazil had been defied by Guillermo Ochoa for 50 minutes.

It was a performance that convinced so many after a rather inauspicious start, but they subsequently succumbed to Belgium’s ’golden generation’ in the quarterfinals. Brazil rallied too late and lacked a clinical edge in front of goal, as an inspired Thibaut Courtois performance thrust the Red Devils into the last four.

2022 World Cup

It wasn’t to be in the Middle East. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

It was seemingly always going to be one of Argentina or Brazil who prevailed in the Gulf. The former were the Copa América holders and riding an unwavering sense of momentum, but the Seleção had the allure and prestige, not to mention a mightily talented squad.

They looked great against Serbia, with a Richarlison brace, including an acrobatic stunner, helping them to a 2–0 win. However, a tearful Neymar was withdrawn with an ankle injury, later confirmed as a sprain, and he missed their remaining group games as a result.

Brazil progressed without much fuss, and they didn’t require their all-time leading goalscorer in the last 16 either, thumping South Korea 4–1. Neymar played 13 minutes to round off a wonderful night, and was back in Tite’s squad for the quarterfinal clash with Croatia.

He produced the special moment that ought to have set-up a mouth-watering semifinal with the Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, but his 105th-minute opener was cancelled out by Bruno Petković in the dying embers of extra time.

Then, Brazil felt the wrath of Dominik Livaković, who saved two Brazilian penalties while Croatia was perfect. Neymar was due to take the fifth.

Neymar’s Complete World Cup Record

Tournaments Games Played Goals Best Finish Awards Won 3 13 8 Fourth-place (2014) Bronze Ball (2014), All-Star Team (2014)

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