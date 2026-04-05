Neymar Hit With Fresh World Cup Setback After Controversial Comments in Brazil

Neymar may have harmed his already fading chance of going to the 2026 World Cup, due to an incident of alleged abuse of a referee using discriminatory language while playing for Santos.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star could be suspended for as many as 10 matches and miss valuable time to prove himself to national team manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has cast doubt over the legend’s fitness.

In breach of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), Neymar is claimed in a report by UOL to have used a misogynistic term, suggesting that referee Savio Pereira Sampaio was “on his period” after Santos beat Remo in Brazil’s top flight.

Article 243-G of the CBJD covers “discriminatory, disdainful, or outrageous acts” and there is already a recent precedent through the São Paulo State sports court. Red Bull Bragantino defender Gustavo Marques was charged last month for uttering “it’s no use putting a woman in charge of refereeing” after playing in a game overseen by female official Daiane Muniz.

Breaching Article 243-G carries a suspension of five games up to 10, and Marques was banned for eight. The Red Bull player was also suspended for a further four matches based on a different rule not thought to be applicable in Neymar’s case.

However, the punishment Neymar could face also depends on his comments are interpreted under the CBJD. A different regulation covers disrespect towards referees, which only carries suspensions from one match up to six.

Ancelotti: Neymar Needs to Prove Fitness

Carlo Ancelotti has no interest in players short of peak physical condition. | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Santos only have 10 domestic matches between now and when the Brasileirão begins a seven-week midseason break while the World Cup is on. Neymar being banned for some—or even all—of those could be catastrophic for him in an already uphill battle.

Ancelotti needs to be convinced to pick the 34-year-old, who is hoping to go to his fourth World Cup with the Seleção, and that won’t happen if he’s limited to handful of Copa Sudamericana matches.

“Neymar is not at 100%, and therefore he is not on the list," Ancelotti gave as justification for ignoring soccer’s most expensive player for March’s international fixtures.

“Neymar is not at 100% of his capability. If he can be at 100% physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining a good physical condition.”

Neymar’s Brazil Legacy Left With Gaping Hole

It has been nearly three years since Neymar last played for Brazil. | EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer, breaking Pelé’s mark of 77 in September 2023. He now has 79 goals in 128 Brazil appearances, but hasn’t played for the national team since shortly after breaking the record—his last game was in October 2023.

But, even with his historic numbers, his claim to being the greatest Brazilian of all time is highly debatable.

Neymar made his debut at 18 and was even in contention for the 2010 World Cup. By 2014, he was the face of the national team as the competition was played in Brazil for the first time since 1950, but ended up being forced out of the tournament at the quarterfinals because of injury.

He’s never been better than his four years at Barcelona, 2013–17, when he was legitimately among the best players in the world. But once a world record transfer to PSG was completed, Neymar began to suffer injuries that have blunted his longevity.

Should this be the end of Neymar’s international career, he would likely end his career without any major international trophies. Raw numbers aside, that significant gap on his Selecão résumé immediately puts him a step below the likes of Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos, and even further behind Pelé and other players who won multiple World Cups from 1958–70.

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