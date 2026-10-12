NFL Kicker Cam Little Gives Ode to Jude Bellingham After Wild Winning Moment in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a stunning last-gasp win over the Philadelphia Eagles in London, courtesy of Cam Little’s 57-yard field goal with no time left on the clock.

A back-and-forth game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was seemingly won by the depleted Eagles when kicker Jake Elliott nailed a 48-yard field goal to give the two-time Super Bowl champions a 17–16 lead with just eight seconds remaining.

However, Ameer Abdullah gained 53 yards from the subsequent kickoff to set up Little’s winning kick. Little knew it was good from the moment he struck it, immediately discarding his helmet and running off in celebration.

The ice-cold sequence prompted a nod to the English-hosted occasion, as Little encouraged his on-rushing teammates to give him a moment to pose in front of the Philly-dominated north stand. He put his arms out wide, imitating Jude Bellingham’s iconic goal celebration.

A Day of English Soccer-Inspired Celebrations

Cam Little 🤝 Jude Bellingham



The Jaguars kicker HAD to pull out the Real Madrid and England star's iconic celebration! pic.twitter.com/vRzubs0pKf — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) October 11, 2026

Manchester United supporter Little joked after his heroics that his clutch kick was the unofficial winner for the Red Devils after they’d surrendered two points to a 10-man Spurs in stoppage time on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old, a sixth-round draft pick in his third year in the league, holds the record for the longest-successful field goal in NFL history (68 yards), which he set last November. Still, he ranked Sunday’s kick as the greatest moment of his career to date.

“A hundred percent. Like, the record was cool and all, but it still gives me goosebumps because I don’t think you guys realize I wake up every Saturday morning watching the Premier League, every Saturday, and then to play soccer from ages five to 16—I didn’t touch a football until I was almost 17. So my whole life was soccer up to that point,” Little said post-game.

“To do it in the stadium, it feels like I’ve achieved my dream of playing professional soccer, even though I’m playing pro football.”

It was the first game-winner in regular time of Little’s already-stellar career, and he admitted to reporters that he didn’t quite know how to celebrate if his kick was good.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siuuu” celebration after his winning moment against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil on Sept. 27, and earlier in the day, Little’s teammate, Parker Washington, paid homage to Wayne Rooney’s mock boxing punch and Cole Palmer’s “cold” celebration after scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Little stuck with the English theme by doing “the Bellingham,” and the Jaguars kicker was keen to make sure that everyone was aware of it: “Hey, I know you all saw the Bellingham celebration back there, too!” he shouted as media congregated on the field.

The 23-year-old’s ode was recognized by the man himself, who commented “Clutch Cam!” with a salute emoji on an Instagram post showing off Little’s work.

What Is Jude Bellingham’s Celebration?

Iconic. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

There really isn’t that much to it, and Bellingham himself has previously admitted the celebration has no specific inspiration or meaning. “The truth is that I don't know exactly where it comes from,” he told RMTV in 2023. “I started doing it in Birmingham, and from there I have continued it, but there is no reason.”

As he stands there, in front of adoring or hostile supporters in all his glory, perfectly still with his arms outstretched, Bellingham emanates a distinct sense of self-assurance.

The Real Madrid and England midfielder is one of the world’s best, and he reinforced that notion on the biggest stage in the summer, inspiring the Three Lions to their best World Cup performance since 1966. Bellingham scored seven times on North American soil as England finished third.