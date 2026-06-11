Nicolas Jackson Spectacularly Fails First Audition for Chelsea Reintegration

Every four years, the World Cup is the ultimate shop window and Nicolas Jackson needs it more than most in 2026, in desperate need to prove himself on the biggest stage. Unfortunately for the returning Chelsea loanee, he stumbled at the first hurdle with a red card that is becoming worryingly characteristic.

After a couple of so-so seasons with Chelsea, Jackson was deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge this time last year. He wound up joining Bayern Munich on loan with a conditional obligation to buy that was never realistically going to be triggered—Bayern almost certainly knew that would be the case when they agreed to the deal in the first place.

His haul of eight Bundesliga goals didn’t exactly rip up trees—half came in the final five weeks of the season when the title was either about to be clinched or already had been—and 15 starts in the Bundesliga and Champions League fell embarrassingly short of the 40 set out in the loan terms.

Now, Jackson is in limbo, his club future uncertain.

The World Cup could be his savior, presenting a case to new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso for his reintegration there as much as an opportunity to flaunt his skillset to prospective new teams.

Jackson Guilty of Same Bad Habits

Nicolas Jackson’s future is the subject of intense speculation. | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

But the tournament hasn’t even started for Senegal—the Lions of Teranga begin against France on June 16—and Jackson has been dogged by old problems. One thing that massively frustrated Chelsea fans about him, aside from inconsistency in front goal, was poor on-field discipline.

Late in 2024–25, Jackson got a red card 35 minutes into a costly Blues defeat against Newcastle United. He was also sent off again soon after, two games into that year’s Club World Cup, and barely featured again. It may even have been that which sealed his Chelsea fate in the eyes of then manager Enzo Maresca. Jackson missed two games for Bayern because of a red-card suspension this past season, precisely at the time he was actually getting chances to start.

So, when Jackson was got two quickfire yellow cards, equaling a red, in Senegal’s World Cup warmup friendly against Saudi Arabia—a frustrating 0–0 draw—this week it hardly felt surprising.

Senegal’s Trust in Jackson Under Pressure

Jackson is not exactly in top form. | John Byrum/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 24-year-old won’t face any immediate consequence by way of a suspension that forces him to miss World Cup matches, as the associated ban will instead carry over to Senegal’s next friendly. But the recklessness and immaturity to be red carded in that manner could still bite him.

Jackson didn’t start against Saudi Arabia and is not the only contender for Senegal’s No. 9 role. He’s only scored once in his last seven national team appearances and didn’t find the net at all in the Africa Cup of Nations beyond a two-goal display in the opening match. His rivals in the central position aren’t exactly prolific either, which could be a saving grace, but there are no guarantees.

Jackson needs to play at this World Cup and he needs to play well. Potential suitors won’t be impressed, so it is most important that he reminds Chelsea what he can do.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC