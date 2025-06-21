Nicolas Jackson vs. Liam Delap: Who Should Be Chelsea’s Starting Striker?
Chelsea are never afraid of splurging unnecessarily in the transfer market but few can argue against the fact they needed to sign a new centre-forward this summer.
The Blues were quick to act ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and quickly finalised a £30 million ($40.4 million) transfer for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who impressed with the relegated Suffolk side last term but is certainly not the world-beating striker certain Chelsea supporters were hoping to sign.
The west Londoners already boast a young, powerful and unpolished No.9 in Nicolas Jackson, with the Senegal international having to battle hard with Delap to retain his starting spot for the upcoming 2025–26 season.
Both are undeniably gifted but raw talents and Enzo Maresca has a sizeable dilemma over which he trusts to lead the line next season.
But which should the Italian choose? Let’s compare the Chelsea forwards.
Goalscoring
Chelsea have long been crying out for a lethal striker and they may now have one in Delap. The towering 22-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals for strugglers Ipswich last term—a third of the club’s goals—despite limited service and he matched his expected goals tally. He outperformed Jackson in that respect, too.
The 24-year-old scored just 10 times in the league for the Blues despite an xG total of 13.83, although it’s worth noting he appeared in seven fewer matches than Delap. Still, Jackson’s profligacy in front of goal has been a theme of his time at Stamford Bridge and he’s been guilty of spurning some excellent opportunities in the capital. He squandered 19 big chances in the 2024–25 Premier League, nine more than Delap, who also had a stronger conversion rate (17.7% compared to 13.2%).
While Jackson does have a higher percentage of his shots hit the target, he’s evidently struggling to pick out the corners. For Delap, power is king, with goalkeepers struggling to match the ferocity of his efforts.
Playmaking
It’s challenging to compare Jackson and Delap when it comes to their playmaking abilities considering the gulf in quality between their respective clubs last season. The former was operating within Chelsea’s well-organised setup around some extremely talented individuals, while the latter was far more isolated for the counter-attacking Tractor Boys.
But the numbers certainly support Jackson being a stronger playmaker. He managed five assists to Delap’s two, averaged more goal and shot-creating actions per 90 and boasted a much higher pass completion percentage last season. The eye test supports the stats when it comes to the Senegalese forward being more technically competent than Delap.
However, Delap can certainly carry the ball forward. He completed 46.5% of his take-ons in the Premier League last season compared to Jackson’s 29.5%, with his powerful 6’4 frame and surprising speed making him a hard man to stop at full tilt.
Out of Possession
When it comes to work rate, Jackson reigns supreme once again. Expected to do the hard yards out of possession by Maresca, he uses his speed and physicality to frequently close down the ball, even if his temperament can sometimes make him a liability.
Delap was asked to perform a different function at Ipswich, who often sat deep and accepted pressure, but there can be no denying Jackson’s superior work ethic. The former Villarreal man bettered his new clubmate for tackles won, percentage of successful challenges, blocks and interceptions per 90 last season.
Of course, Delap will be forced to be much more disciplined out of possession under Maresca and will need to press from the front, while Jackson has the benefit of already understanding what the Chelsea boss desires from his No.9.
Nicolas Jackson or Liam Delap?
It’s not a simple call for Maresca to make next season and there will undoubtedly be a significant sharing of game time between Jackson and Delap, especially with the Blues qualifying for the Champions League.
Delap may be better-suited to matches against the Premier League and Europe’s lesser clubs, using his imposing physique and goalscoring touch to provide Chelsea with some much-needed cutting edge against rigid defences and low blocks.
However, Jackson could be preferred for matches against the bigger clubs, stretching high lines, chasing loose ends and knitting play together. He scored or assisted against Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa last season and can cause huge problems for more offensive-minded sides.