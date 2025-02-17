North Carolina Courage: 2025 Season Schedule
North Carolina Courage will be seeking to improve their fifth-place finish in 2024 as the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season looms on the horizon.
The club was formed in 2017 after the official rebranding and relocation of Western New York Flash. Just one season after its inception, North Carolina Courage became the first team to win the NWSL Shield and Championship in the same season.
The Courage tallied 39 points across the duration of the 2024 home and away season, winning 12 games, losing 11, and drawing 3. The side fell out of the NWSL playoffs after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kansas City Current in the opening round of the knockouts.
North Carolina Courage will commence the new season on March 15 when they travel to Lynn Family Stadium to take on Racing Louisville. They will play their first home game of the season on March 22 when the side host Seattle Reign at First Horizon Stadium in WakeMed Soccer Park.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/15
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
5pm
03/22
Seattle Reign FC
First Horizon Stadium
7pm
03/29
Portland Thorns
Audi Field
10pm
04/13
Gotham FC
PayPal Park
4pm
04/19
Bay FC
First Horizon Stadium
7pm
04/26
Kansas City Current
First Horizon Stadium
7pm
05/03
Utah Royals FC
Snapdragon Stadium
10pm
05/10
Orlando Pride
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
05/17
Chicago Stars
First Horizon Stadium
5pm
05/25
San Diego Wave
Shell Energy Stadium
10pm
06/08
Washington Spirt
PayPal Park
4pm
06/14
Angel City FC
PayPal Park
10pm
06/21
Houston Dash
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
08/02
San Diego Wave
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
08/08
Houston Dash
SeatGeek Stadium
8pm
08/16
Portland Thorns
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
08/22
Chicago Stars
PayPal Park
8pm
08/30
Kansas City Current
BMO Stadium
7:30pm
09/06
Utah Royals FC
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
09/13
Angel City FC
First Horizon Stadium
12:30pm
09/19
Orlando Pride
PayPal Park
7:30pm
09/28
Seattle Reign FC
PayPal Park
8pm
10/04
Racing Louisville
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
10/11
Washington Spirit
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
10/17
Bay FC
PayPal Park
10pm
11/02
Gotham FC
First Horizon Stadium
TBC
Other Key Dates
For the first time in 2025 the NWSL will host the new Rivalry Weekend, in which fans will be able to watch the league's most exciting matchups between August 8-10. North Carolina Courage will travel to Shell Energy Stadium to face Houston Dash on August 8.
The regular home and away season will conclude with Decision Day on November 2 where simulataneous games take place in order to decide the final eight playoff teams. The one-day weekend was abolished in the 2024 season to appease broadcast rights holders, but will make its return in 2025.