North Carolina Courage: 2025 Season Schedule

North Carolina Courage will commence their 2025 NWSL season against Racing Louisville on March 15.

Jamie Spangher

North Carolina Courage in action during the 2024 NWSL season.
North Carolina Courage in action during the 2024 NWSL season. / Icon Sportswire/IMAGO

North Carolina Courage will be seeking to improve their fifth-place finish in 2024 as the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season looms on the horizon.

The club was formed in 2017 after the official rebranding and relocation of Western New York Flash. Just one season after its inception, North Carolina Courage became the first team to win the NWSL Shield and Championship in the same season.

The Courage tallied 39 points across the duration of the 2024 home and away season, winning 12 games, losing 11, and drawing 3. The side fell out of the NWSL playoffs after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kansas City Current in the opening round of the knockouts.

North Carolina Courage will commence the new season on March 15 when they travel to Lynn Family Stadium to take on Racing Louisville. They will play their first home game of the season on March 22 when the side host Seattle Reign at First Horizon Stadium in WakeMed Soccer Park.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/15

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

5pm

03/22

Seattle Reign FC

First Horizon Stadium

7pm

03/29

Portland Thorns

Audi Field

10pm

04/13

Gotham FC

PayPal Park

4pm

04/19

Bay FC

First Horizon Stadium

7pm

04/26

Kansas City Current

First Horizon Stadium

7pm

05/03

Utah Royals FC

Snapdragon Stadium

10pm

05/10

Orlando Pride

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

05/17

Chicago Stars

First Horizon Stadium

5pm

05/25

San Diego Wave

Shell Energy Stadium

10pm

06/08

Washington Spirt

PayPal Park

4pm

06/14

Angel City FC

PayPal Park

10pm

06/21

Houston Dash

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

08/02

San Diego Wave

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

08/08

Houston Dash

SeatGeek Stadium

8pm

08/16

Portland Thorns

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

08/22

Chicago Stars

PayPal Park

8pm

08/30

Kansas City Current

BMO Stadium

7:30pm

09/06

Utah Royals FC

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

09/13

Angel City FC

First Horizon Stadium

12:30pm

09/19

Orlando Pride

PayPal Park

7:30pm

09/28

Seattle Reign FC

PayPal Park

8pm

10/04

Racing Louisville

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

10/11

Washington Spirit

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

10/17

Bay FC

PayPal Park

10pm

11/02

Gotham FC

First Horizon Stadium

TBC

Other Key Dates

For the first time in 2025 the NWSL will host the new Rivalry Weekend, in which fans will be able to watch the league's most exciting matchups between August 8-10. North Carolina Courage will travel to Shell Energy Stadium to face Houston Dash on August 8.

The regular home and away season will conclude with Decision Day on November 2 where simulataneous games take place in order to decide the final eight playoff teams. The one-day weekend was abolished in the 2024 season to appease broadcast rights holders, but will make its return in 2025.

