‘I Am Not Happy’—Enzo Maresca Fumes Before Conference League Final
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was openly furious with the scheduling quirk which ensured that his club would be afforded two fewer days than Real Betis to prepare for the Conference League final.
The showpiece fixture of UEFA’s third competition will be staged in Wrocław, Poland on Wednesday May 28. Betis finish their La Liga campaign at home to Valencia in Friday, May 23, two days before Chelsea travel to Nottingham Forest for a decisive conclusion to the Premier League campaign.
“I am not happy, 100%,” Maresca fumed this week.
“You cannot allow a team 48 hours more time when they are playing a European final. I don’t know if it’s [down to] the Premier League, La Liga or UEFA but it is not normal to play a team who has had 48 hours more time than you.”
Every Premier League game on the final week of the season is always played on the same day at the same time. This measure was brought in to avoid any collusion between teams who may have known which result would benefit both clubs by playing later in the day.
La Liga have staggered their fixtures over the final weekend given so much of the table is already unmovable. Real Betis, for example, are guaranteed to finish sixth regardless of their result against Valencia, who have no chance of qualifying for any European competition or suffering relegation.
“It is not correct,” Maresca continued. “I don’t know who it is but there should be rules, absolutely yes.”
When he had moved on from his calendar complaints, Maresca provided an early piece of Chelsea team news relating to the figure between the posts. “Filip [Jörgensen] is going to play in the final,” the Italian coach revealed. “He’s played all competition, it would be unfair to take him out now. It will be Filip plus 10 players, I’m not sure who else will play. He deserves to play in the final.”