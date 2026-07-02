Nottingham Forest Sack Vitor Pereira; Premier League Replacement Already Lined Up

Despite doing an excellent job to keep the club in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have opted to part ways with Vitor Pereira.

It was an utterly tumultuous campaign at the City Ground, with Evangelos Marinakis appointing three different managers in the wake of Nuno Espírito Santo’s departure.

Forest earned a Europa League berth under Nuno’s watch the season prior, but a breakdown in relations between the manager and Marinakis’s new Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, led to his exit. Ange Postecoglou’s tenure was comically brief, while Sean Dyche spent 114 days in the role before he also received his marching orders.

Pereira took over in February with Forest 17th in the table and three points above the relegation zone. They ended five points adrift, confirming their safety with two games to spare.

Still, that wasn’t enough for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager to keep his job.

Nottingham Forest Part Ways With Vitor Pereira

Is Pereira the new expert firefighter? | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Getty Images

The Telegraph reported that there was a “mutual break clause” in Pereira’s contract (since confirmed by the club) triggered just two minutes before it expired at midnight on Tuesday, June 30.

The Portuguese manager was completely taken aback by the decision, saying: “Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened. I truly believed in what we were building together, and I leave with a sense of pride in everything we achieved over the past months.

“I leave Nottingham Forest with no bitterness or resentment—only respect, gratitude and wonderful memories.”

Pereira suffered back-to-back defeats in his first two games in charge, but then oversaw a seven-game unbeaten run to keep Forest up. They also reached the Europa League semifinals under his watch before losing heavily to Aston Villa.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Vítor and his team for their hard work and commitment throughout their time at the Club,” part of Forest’s statement read.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest is grateful for their considerable efforts and for the relationships they forged with our players, staff and supporters.

“We thank them all for their service and wish them every success in the next stage of their careers.”

Pereira, who worked a minor miracle to keep Wolves up the season before, may well be emerging as a master Premier League firefighter. A continental Sam Allardyce.

Vitor Pereira’s Nottingham Forest Record

Matches Wins Draws Losses Win Rate (%) Points-Per-Game 20 8 6 6 40 1.5

Oliver Glasner Ready to Succeed Pereira

Glasner bowed out from Crystal Palace in style. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano is among those to report that Forest will appoint former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner as Pereira’s successor.

The Austrian will be remembered as the Eagles’ greatest-ever manager, having guided the club to FA Cup and Conference League glory during his time in south London. However, Glasner confirmed back in January that he’d be moving on at the end of the 2025–26 season.

He’d been considered by Manchester United before they stuck with Michael Carrick, and Forest regard the impending appointment of the 51-year-old as a major coup. Glasner is expected to sign a three-year deal at the City Ground.

The move will doubtless enrage Palace supporters, given that it was Forest who ’stole’ the Eagles’ spot in last season’s Europa League for breaching multi-club ownership rules. They’d have expected Glasner to take the next step in his career instead of joining their new bitter rivals.

Forest visit Selhurst Park towards the start of the 2026–27 Premier League campaign on October 10, where Glasner will face off against his own successor, Pierre Sage. That could be quite the occasion, with the bad blood between the two clubs only fuelled by Glasner’s move.

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