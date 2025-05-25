SI

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are both fighting for Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season.
Nottingham Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season. / Visionhaus / Getty Images

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are both fighting to finish in the top five and qualify for the Champions League when they lock horns in the Premier League on the final day.

Only one of the pair can secure Champions League football for next season and there remains the possibility that neither will qualify. The stakes are incredibly high at the City Ground.

Chelsea find themselves in pole position and currently sit fifth in the table. Victory would ensure they’re playing in Europe’s premier competition next term given their goal difference is vastly superior to Aston Villa’s below them. A draw would see them relying on results elsewhere, with the Blues then requiring Villa to drop points away at Manchester United or Newcastle United to lose at home to Everton.

Defeat would almost certainly deny them a top five finish—barring a heavy loss for Newcastle—but Forest will be aiming to condemn them to such a fate. The Tricky Trees, who are currently seventh and a point behind Chelsea, know they must win to qualify, but even that might not be enough with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side also needing Villa or Newcastle to drop points.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to a crunch clash this Sunday.

What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?

  • Location: Nottingham, England
  • Stadium: City Ground
  • Date: Sunday, 25 May
  • Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
  • Referee: Anthony Taylor
  • VAR: Peter Bankes

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Nottingham Forest: 1 win
  • Chelsea: 1 win
  • Draws: 3
  • Last meeting: Chelsea 1–1 Nottingham Forest (October 6, 2024) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Nottingham Forest

Chelsea

West Ham 1–2 Nottingham Forest - 18/05/25

Chelsea 1–0 Man Utd - 16/05/25

Nottingham Forest 2–2 Leicester - 11/05/25

Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea - 11/05/25

Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest - 05/05/25

Chelsea 1–0 Djurgården - 08/05/25

Nottingham Forest 0–2 Brentford - 01/05/25

Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool - 04/05/25

Nottingham Forest 0–2 Man City - 27/04/24

Djurgården 1–4 Chelsea - 01/05/25

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico

Nottingham Forest Team News

Murillo
Murillo is a doubt to feature. / IMAGO / News Images

For such an enormous fixture, Forest will be hopeful of starting star centre back Murillo alongside regular partner Nikola Milenković, but the Brazilian is a doubt to feature having missed training recently with an ankle issue.

Taiwo Awoniyi is Forest’s only other absentee, with the striker still recovering from the serious injury he suffered against Leicester City. Espírito Santo has confirmed he’s doing “much better” after colliding with the post and subsequently being hospitalised.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Forest predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-1-2): Sels; Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams; Domínguez, Sangaré, Anderson; Gibbs-White; Wood, Elanga.

Chelsea Team News

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca has some big calls to make. / IMAGO / Sportimage

Enzo Maresca has warned of rotation ahead of the Conference League final on Wednesday night but how many alterations he’s likely to make is unclear. Nicolas Jackson won’t play this weekend due to suspension and Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman and Mykhailo Mudryk will also miss out.

In better news, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are both available to face Forest, although neither appear likely to start given they have only just recovered from injury.

With Champions League qualification crucial, Maresca won’t want to make too many alterations to the team that beat Manchester United last time out, but Jadon Sancho and Roméo Lavia are among those who could come into the team.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Forest (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernández, Sancho; Neto.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

With a draw potentially no good to either team, both sides will be pushing hard for three seismic points on Sunday. Of course, news filtering in from other matches may change that approach mid-game, but Forest and Chelsea should both set out with all eyes on victory.

Forest’s home advantage could prove a decisive factor at the City Ground but the Midlands side have dropped their standards in recent weeks, with no victories from their past three home matches.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have raised their level at the perfect juncture and have won six of their last seven in all competitions, with another triumph potentially coming this weekend.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–2 Chelsea

