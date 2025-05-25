Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are both fighting to finish in the top five and qualify for the Champions League when they lock horns in the Premier League on the final day.
Only one of the pair can secure Champions League football for next season and there remains the possibility that neither will qualify. The stakes are incredibly high at the City Ground.
Chelsea find themselves in pole position and currently sit fifth in the table. Victory would ensure they’re playing in Europe’s premier competition next term given their goal difference is vastly superior to Aston Villa’s below them. A draw would see them relying on results elsewhere, with the Blues then requiring Villa to drop points away at Manchester United or Newcastle United to lose at home to Everton.
Defeat would almost certainly deny them a top five finish—barring a heavy loss for Newcastle—but Forest will be aiming to condemn them to such a fate. The Tricky Trees, who are currently seventh and a point behind Chelsea, know they must win to qualify, but even that might not be enough with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side also needing Villa or Newcastle to drop points.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to a crunch clash this Sunday.
What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: City Ground
- Date: Sunday, 25 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Peter Bankes
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Nottingham Forest: 1 win
- Chelsea: 1 win
- Draws: 3
- Last meeting: Chelsea 1–1 Nottingham Forest (October 6, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Nottingham Forest
Chelsea
West Ham 1–2 Nottingham Forest - 18/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Man Utd - 16/05/25
Nottingham Forest 2–2 Leicester - 11/05/25
Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea - 11/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest - 05/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Djurgården - 08/05/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Brentford - 01/05/25
Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool - 04/05/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Man City - 27/04/24
Djurgården 1–4 Chelsea - 01/05/25
How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Nottingham Forest Team News
For such an enormous fixture, Forest will be hopeful of starting star centre back Murillo alongside regular partner Nikola Milenković, but the Brazilian is a doubt to feature having missed training recently with an ankle issue.
Taiwo Awoniyi is Forest’s only other absentee, with the striker still recovering from the serious injury he suffered against Leicester City. Espírito Santo has confirmed he’s doing “much better” after colliding with the post and subsequently being hospitalised.
Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Forest predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-1-2): Sels; Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams; Domínguez, Sangaré, Anderson; Gibbs-White; Wood, Elanga.
Chelsea Team News
Enzo Maresca has warned of rotation ahead of the Conference League final on Wednesday night but how many alterations he’s likely to make is unclear. Nicolas Jackson won’t play this weekend due to suspension and Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman and Mykhailo Mudryk will also miss out.
In better news, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are both available to face Forest, although neither appear likely to start given they have only just recovered from injury.
With Champions League qualification crucial, Maresca won’t want to make too many alterations to the team that beat Manchester United last time out, but Jadon Sancho and Roméo Lavia are among those who could come into the team.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Forest (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernández, Sancho; Neto.
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
With a draw potentially no good to either team, both sides will be pushing hard for three seismic points on Sunday. Of course, news filtering in from other matches may change that approach mid-game, but Forest and Chelsea should both set out with all eyes on victory.
Forest’s home advantage could prove a decisive factor at the City Ground but the Midlands side have dropped their standards in recent weeks, with no victories from their past three home matches.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have raised their level at the perfect juncture and have won six of their last seven in all competitions, with another triumph potentially coming this weekend.