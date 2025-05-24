Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League
Chelsea are one victory away from booking their place in the Champions League next term but must secure that triumph at Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League season.
The Blues need to win on Sunday to secure a return to Europe’s premier competition by finishing in the top five—barring an unprecedented victory for Aston Villa away at Manchester United—and their recent form will have them feeling optimistic of achieving their ambitions.
Enzo Maresca has dilemmas heading to the City Ground, however, knowing he must keep his squad as fresh as possible for next Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final with Real Betis. Both fixtures are must-win for the Blues.
Here’s how Chelsea could line up in the Midlands.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard has been surprisingly resilient in recent weeks and has proven integral to Chelsea’s Champions League bid. He will want to avoid any gaffes on a crucial afternoon.
RB: Reece James—Chelsea’s skipper produced a stunning assist last time out, teeing up Marc Cucurella with a sumptuous delivery to the far post as the Blues narrowly beat Manchester United.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Trevoh Chalobah, who has just been called up to the England squad, could be saved for the Conference League final, with Adarabioyo potentially earning a second successive league start.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill’s leadership will be required against Forest and Betis, with Chelsea unable to rest their star centre back. He must stifle Chris Wood this weekend, with the New Zealander having managed 20 Premier League goals this term.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard has been unstoppable in front of goal since the turn of the year and will be aiming to cause issues for former Chelsea academy product Ola Aina at the City Ground.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Morgan Gibbs-White is undeniably Forest’s chief creator having forged more chances than any of his teammates in the league this term. Caicedo will be responsible for keeping him quiet.
DM: Roméo Lavia—Lavia may be brought into the fold as Chelsea seek defensive cover against a clinical, counter-attacking Forest side. He will need to support Caicedo in the battle with Gibbs-White.
RW: Cole Palmer—The floodgates haven’t opened since Palmer ended his lengthy goal drought against Liverpool several weeks ago, but Chelsea’s talisman is still their best hope of victory on Sunday.
AM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández’s impressive attacking returns have helped Chelsea rediscover some form down the stretch and he could feature in a more advanced role than usual against Forest.
LW: Jadon Sancho—With Noni Madueke perhaps one of those rested ahead of the Conference League final, Sancho might be given the opportunity to be Chelsea’s unlikely hero.
ST: Pedro Neto—Nicolas Jackson is suspended and while Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are back from injury, neither is likely to start this weekend. The speedy Neto may lead the line in their absence ahead of young Tyrique George.