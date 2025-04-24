NWSL Matchday 6: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Houston Dash (1-3-1) vs. Utah Royals (1-3-1)
When: Friday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Shell Energy Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Dash W: 2; Tie: 4; Royals W: 4
Injury news
Dash: Allysha Chapman will be sidelined for 45 days with a wrist injury, while backup goalkeeper Heather Hinz is back from a knee injury. Ramona Bachmann is going on parental leave and will be away for some weeks. Natalie Jacobs (ankle) and Avery Patterson (eye) have missed two weeks but could make a return on Friday night. Amanda West, who was on loan with AFC Toronto in the NSL, has torn her ACL and will now be out for the season.
Royals: Lauren Flynn will look to overcome an illness and play in Texas. Utah is without Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Tatumn Milazzo and Cloé Lacasse (both ACL). Alex Loera (ACL) is not yet cleared for her return but is inching closer. Paige Monaghan (foot), Kaleigh Riehl (lower leg) and Mina Tanaka (upper leg) all missed last week's match but could return this weekend. KK Ream is away with the U.S. youth national team.
Orlando Pride (4-1-0) vs. Angel City (2-1-2)
When: Friday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Inter & Co Stadium
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Pride W: 3; Tie: 2; ACFC W: 1
Injury news
Pride: Summer Yates is not expected to return after incurring an ankle injury two weeks ago. Amanda Allen (shoulder) and Simone Charley (ankle) are on the long-term injury list alongside Luana, who is still recovering from treatment for leukemia. Julie Doyle (knee), Aryssa Mahrt (knee) and Rafaelle (thigh) are not yet ready to make a return, it seems.
ACFC: Alyssa Thompson missed last week's 4-0 defeat to Gotham, but interim head coach Sam Laity has been adamant that she will feature against the Pride on Friday night. Jun Endo (knee) and captain Ali Riley (upper leg) are still long-term absentees. Sydney Leroux is also unavailable as she takes mental health leave.
Washington Spirit (4-1-0) vs. Gotham FC (2-2-2)
When: Saturday, April 26 at Noon ET
Where: Audi Field
How to watch: CBS and Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Spirit W: 17; Tie: 10; Gotham W: 12
Injury news
Spirit: Tough times for Washington, which is still managing plenty of injuries this season. The big news is that Trinity Rodman is unlikely to return after traveling to Europe to get special help on her ongoing back injury. Leicy Santos shook off an ankle injury last weekend to play against Orlando and should play again this weekend. Andi Sullivan is out for the year with an ACL injury while also expecting her first child. Paige Metayer's recovery from a knee issue is expected to go on for another few weeks. There could be some good news for Croix Bethune (hip), Hal Hershfelt (ankle), Kate Wiesner (hip) and Casey Krueger (knee), but we'll have to wait and see. Rosemonde Kouassi has recovered from her knee injury and should feature.
Gotham: Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL. Rose Lavelle (ankle) and Sofia Cook (thigh) are not yet close to returning. Gotham has also had to activate former player-turned-goalkeeping coach Michelle Betos to the roster after injuries to both backup keepers Shelby Hogan (thumb) and Ryan Campbell (shoulder). Mandy Freeman (hip) is also out. Ella Stevens is not yet fit to go 90 minutes due to a back issue, but she should feature against the Spirit.
North Carolina Courage (0-3-2) vs. KC Current (5-0-0)
When: Saturday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: WakeMed Soccer Park
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Courage W: 5; Tie: 2; Current W: 5
Injury news
Courage: Sydney Collins (ankle) is not nearing a return yet. Dani Weatherholt and Olivia Wingate (both leg) are still a few weeks away from being available. While Tyler Lussi (lower body) could be back after missing two weeks, as could Malia Berkely (leg).
Current: Alex Pfeiffer and Gabrielle Robinson are both not close to returning from ACL injuries in 2024. Kristen Hamilton (hip) is still a few weeks away. Michelle Cooper (hip) missed last week's match but is only listed as doubtful ahead of this one. Alana Cook (hip) is another player missed last week's match and may not be ready to face North Carolina.
Chicago Stars (1-4-0) vs. San Diego Wave (2-2-1)
When: Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Stars W: 3; Tie: 0; Wave W: 4
Injury news
Stars: There is still nothing on the status of Mallory Swanson (excused absence), while Natalia Kuikka (knee) is a week or more away from a return to play. Jenna Bike (thigh) is also expected to be out. However, Ava Cook made her first appearance of the season last week as she came off the injury report.
Wave: Quincy McMahon (lower leg) is the latest to be sidelined for San Diego, missing last week's 4–1 win in Louisville. She joins rookie Trinity Byars who is out until fall as she recovers from an ACL injury. Kyra Carusa and Hillary Beall (both upper leg) have both missed several weeks with muscle injuries.
Bay FC (2-2-1) vs. Seattle Reign (2-2-1)
When: Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: PayPal Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Bay W: 2; Tie: 0; Wave W: 0
Injury news
Bay: Winger Princess Marfo is out with an excused absence and Tess Boade (leg) is a doubt but could make the squad.
Reign: Ryanne Brown (ACL) and Veronica Latsko (Achilles) are out for the season. Jess Fishlock (leg) is still working her way back.
Portland Thorns (2-2-2) vs. Racing Louisville (1-3-1)
When: Sunday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Providence Park
How to watch: Paramount + (US) / NWSL+ (US and INT)
H2H: Thorns W: 5; Tie: 1; Racing W: 2
Injury news
Thorns: Mackenzie Arnold returned midweek from her arm injury in Portland's 4–1 win over Gotham and should hold onto the goalkeeping job. Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. While Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave.
Racing: Savannah DeMelo made her return from an illness last week. While Taylor Flint is a doubt with a foot injury but has not been ruled out. Bethany Balcer is out for an extended period on mental health leave, while Olivia Sekany is out for the year with a knee injury. This weekend will likely come too soon for either Kirsten Wright (knee) or Maddie Pokorny (hip) to make a return.