NWSL Matchday 8: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Racing Louisville (2-3-2) vs. Gotham FC (3-2-3)
When: Friday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lynn Family Stadium
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Racing W: 2; Tie: 6; Gotham W: 2
Injury news
Racing: Ary Borges is out due to a suspension after receiving a red card for misconduct against a referee. Goalkeeper Katie Lund has been added to the season-ending injury list after requiring surgery for a hip injury. Maddie Pokorny (hip) has also been removed from the roster due to surgery. Bethany Balcer is away for an extended period on mental health leave, while Olivia Sekany is out for the year with a knee injury. Kirsten Wright (knee) is another long-term absentee. Jordan Baggett will not play due to an excused absence.
Gotham: Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL. Rose Lavelle (ankle) is not yet close to returning. Backup goalkeeper Shelby Hogan (thumb) is still a few weeks away. Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho (hip) has also been sidelined this week. Jéssica Silva is unavailable due to an excused absence.
Angel City (3-2-2) vs. Utah Royals (1-5-1)
When: Friday, May 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: BMO Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+ (US) / Golazo Network (US) / NWSL+
H2H: ACFC W: 1; Tie: 1; Royals W: 0
Injury news
ACFC: Jun Endo (knee) and captain Ali Riley (upper leg) are still long-term absentees.
Royals: Claudia Zornoza (lower leg) is still a few weeks away. Imani Dorsey (ankle) is a new addition to Utah's absentees. The Royals are also without Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Tatumn Milazzo and Cloé Lacasse (both ACL). Paige Monaghan (foot), Kaleigh Riehl (lower leg) and Bianca St. Georges (thigh) are all out this week, too. The good news is that Alex Loera is in the squad for the first time this season as she returns from an ACL injury.
Chicago Stars (1-5-1) vs. Washington Spirit (4-3-0)
When: Saturday, May 10 at 12:50 p.m. ET
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
How to watch: ABC / ESPN+ (US)
H2H: Stars W: 11; Tie: 8; Spirit W: 13
Injury news
Stars: On Wednesday, Mallory Swanson announced she is expecting her first child and will be on maternity leave. Natalia Kuikka (knee) is close but not yet ready to return to play. Jenna Bike (thigh) is also expected to be out.
Spirit: Trinity Rodman remains out after traveling to Europe to get help on her ongoing back injury. Andi Sullivan is out for the year with an ACL injury while also expecting her first child. Paige Metayer (knee) doesn't appear to be close. Hal Hershfelt (ankle), Kate Wiesner (hip) and Casey Krueger (knee) are on the right track to return. Leicy Santos (ankle) is pushing to be ready despite missing last week's match.
North Carolina Courage (2-3-2) vs. Orlando Pride (5-2-0)
When: Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: WakeMed Soccer Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Courage W: 13; Tie: 6; Pride W: 6
Injury news
Courage: Sydney Collins (ankle) is not nearing a return yet. Malia Berkely (leg) and Olivia Wingate (leg) look to be a few weeks away from being available.
Pride: Summer Yates is not expected to return after incurring an ankle injury a month ago. Amanda Allen (shoulder) and Simone Charley (ankle) are on the long-term injury list alongside Luana, who is still recovering from treatment for leukemia. Julie Doyle (knee), Aryssa Mahrt (knee) and Rafaelle (thigh) are also in the treatment room.
San Diego Wave (4-2-1) vs. Portland Thorns (3-2-3)
When: Saturday, May 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Snapdragon Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Wave W: 4; Tie: 2; Thorns W: 5
Injury news
Wave: Quincy McMahon (lower leg) and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (lower leg) are pushing to return. Rookie Trinity Byars is out until fall as she recovers from an ACL injury. Kyra Carusa and Hillary Beall (both upper leg) have both missed several weeks with muscle injuries.
Thorns: Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. While Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave. Last week, Daiane (knee) and Caiya Hanks (hip) both picked up injuries in training and could miss more time.
KC Current (5-2-0) vs. Bay FC (2-3-2)
When: Sunday, May 11 at 12:50 p.m. ET
Where: CPKC Stadium
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+ (US)
H2H: Current W: 2; Tie: 0; Bay W: 0
Injury news
Current: Temwa Chawinga (hip) was only fit enough to play 30 minutes last weekend in Seattle. Michelle Cooper (hip) and Nichelle Prince (thigh) have been missing time. Alex Pfeiffer and Gabrielle Robinson are not close to returning from ACL injuries in 2024. Kristen Hamilton (hip) is still a few weeks away. Regan Steigleder (lower leg) also picked up an injury last week.
Bay: Tess Boade (leg) is still returning to full fitness but could make the squad for Sunday. Rachel Hill will look to shake off an upper leg injury and be ready to go. Winger Princess Marfo is out with an excused absence. Hannah Bebar has been limited as she finishes her business management graduate degree at Duke University.
Seattle Reign (3-2-2) vs. Houston Dash (2-4-1)
When: Sunday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lumen Field
How to watch: Paramount+ (US) / Golazo Network (US) / NWSL+
H2H: Reign W: 18; Tie: 4; Dash W: 5
Injury news
Reign: Nérilia Mondésir (leg) is the closest to returning. Ryanne Brown (ACL) and Veronica Latsko (Achilles) are out for the season. Jess Fishlock (leg) has missed over a month.
Dash: Allysha Chapman has been sidelined for 45 days with a wrist injury. Ramona Bachmann is the other absentee as she is taking parental leave and will be away for some weeks.