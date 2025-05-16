NWSL Matchday 9: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Gotham FC (3-3-3) vs. San Diego Wave (4-2-2)
When: Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Gotham W: 1; Tie: 1; Wave W: 5
Injury news
Gotham: Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho (hip) looks to be on the sidelines for another few weeks. Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL. Rose Lavelle (ankle) is not yet close to returning. Backup goalkeeper Shelby Hogan (thumb) is still a few weeks away. Jéssica Silva has picked up an ankle injury. And after finally returning from injury two weeks ago, Sofia Cook (thigh) is once again unavailable.
Wave: Kennedy Wesley is out with a suspension after a red card last week. Quincy McMahon (lower leg) and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (lower leg) are pushing to return. Kyra Carusa and Hillary Beall (both upper leg) have both missed several weeks with muscle injuries. Favour Emmanuel is away with an excused absence. Rookie Trinity Byars is out until fall as she recovers from an ACL injury.
Racing Louisville (3-3-2) vs. Seattle Reign (3-3-2)
When: Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Lynn Family Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Racing W: 1; Tie: 6; Reign W: 2
Injury news
Racing: Ary Borges is out due to a suspension after receiving a red card for misconduct against a referee. Goalkeeper Katie Lund has been added to the season-ending injury list after requiring surgery for a hip injury. Maddie Pokorny (hip) has also been removed from the roster due to surgery. Bethany Balcer is away for an extended period on mental health leave, while Olivia Sekany is out for the year with a knee injury. Kirsten Wright (knee) is another long-term absentee. Jordan Baggett will not play due to a back injury.
Reign: Nérilia Mondésir (leg) is the closest to returning. Ryanne Brown (ACL) and Veronica Latsko (Achilles) are out for the season. Jess Fishlock (leg) has missed over a month.
Houston Dash (3-4-1) vs. Portland Thorns (3-2-4)
When: Friday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Shell Energy Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Dash W: 6; Tie: 5; Thorns W: 16
Injury news
Dash: Yazmeen Ryan has picked up a facial injury and will not play against her former club Friday. Allysha Chapman has been sidelined for 45 days with a wrist injury. Ramona Bachmann is the other absentee as she is taking parental leave and will be away for some weeks. Diana Ordóñez is away with an excused absence for the second consecutive week.
Thorns: Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is out again with a leg injury. Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. While Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave. Last week, Daiane (knee) suffered an injury in training and could miss more time. But Caiya Hanks (hip) looks to be back in contention in Texas.
Orlando Pride (5-2-1) vs KC Current (6-2-0)
When: Friday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Inter & Co Stadium
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)
H2H: Pride W: 4; Tie: 3; Current W: 2
Injury news
Pride: Summer Yates is expected to return to play from an ankle injury she picked up a month ago. Julie Doyle (knee) will face a late fitness test but has not been ruled out. Amanda Allen (shoulder) and Simone Charley (ankle) are on the long-term injury list alongside Luana, who is still recovering from treatment for leukemia. Rafaelle (thigh) is also in the treatment room.
Current: Winger Michelle Cooper (hip) has been ruled out for the fourth week in a row. However, the good news is that Nichelle Prince and Temwa Chawinga are fully active. Alex Pfeiffer and Gabrielle Robinson are not close to returning from ACL injuries in 2024. Kristen Hamilton (hip) is still a few weeks away.
North Carolina Courage (2-3-3) vs. Chicago Stars (1-6-1)
When: Saturday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: WakeMed Soccer Park
How to watch: Paramount+ / Golazo Network / NWSL+
H2H: Courage W: 10; Tie: 5; Stars W: 6
Injury news
Courage: Sydney Collins (ankle) is not nearing a return yet. Malia Berkely (leg) and Olivia Wingate (leg) are getting closer to being available.
Stars: Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child and will be on maternity leave. Natalia Kuikka (knee) is close but not yet ready to return to play. Jenna Bike (thigh) is also expected to be out.
Washington Spirit (5-3-0) vs. Utah Royals (1-6-1)
When: Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Audi Field
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Spirit W: 3; Tie: 1; Royals W: 4
Spirit: Trinity Rodman continues her indefinite leave with a back injury. Andi Sullivan is out for the year with an ACL injury while also expecting her first child. Paige Metayer (knee) doesn't appear to be close. Manager Jonatan Giráldez said on Friday that Hal Hershfelt was ready to return to play. Kate Wiesner (hip) is also closing in on a return. Leicy Santos (ankle) is pushing to be ready despite missing last week's match. Ouleye Sarr is out long-term with a back injury.
Royals: Claudia Zornoza could return this week after multiple weeks away with a soft tissue lower leg injury. Imani Dorsey (ankle) and Mikayla Cluff (head) are likely absentees for this weekend. The Royals are also without Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Tatumn Milazzo and Cloé Lacasse (both ACL). Paige Monaghan (foot), Kaleigh Riehl (lower leg) and Bianca St-Georges (thigh) are unlikely to play.
Bay FC (2-4-2) vs. Angel City (4-2-2)
Injury news
When: Saturday, May 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: PayPal Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Bay W: 2; Tie: 0; ACFC W: 0
Bay: Tess Boade (leg) is close to a return after missing a month. Winger Princess Marfo is out with an excused absence. Hannah Bebar has been limited as she finishes her business management graduate degree at Duke University.
ACFC: Angel City is expected to be without Savy King, who collapsed during last week's match against the Utah Royals and underwent heart surgery on Wednesday. The good news is the club said her prognosis was excellent. Meanwhile, Jun Endo (knee) and captain Ali Riley (upper leg) are still long-term absentees.