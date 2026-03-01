Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

There’s no easing into the season for Inter Miami in 2026. One week after falling 3–0 to LAFC in front of over 75,000 fans, the Herons are back in MLS action for a clash against Florida rivals, Orlando City

The matchup comes as Miami’s third game in eight days, after the club played a delayed friendly in Puerto Rico, beating Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle 2–1 on Thursday. That match, albeit a friendly, saw plenty of first-choice players get minutes, including Lionel Messi, who was tackled to the ground by a pitch invader and security guard.

On Sunday, Miami seek a first goal of the 2026 season, leaning on Messi and Germán Berterame, while a goalkeeping duel between the Canada’s two likely World Cup goalkeepers, Orlando’s Maxime Crépeau and Miami’s Dayne St. Clair, plays a central storyline.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the first Florida derby of 2026.

What Time Does Orlando City vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?

Location : Orlando, Florida

: Orlando, Florida Stadium : Inter&Co Stadium

: Inter&Co Stadium Date : Sunday, March 1

: Sunday, March 1 Kick-off Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Results)

Orlando City : 3 wins

: 3 wins Inter Miami : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 2

Current Form (All Competitions inc. friendlies)

Orlando City (LXWDL) Inter Miami (WLDWL) Orlando City 1–2 Red Bull New York Independiente del Valle 1–2 Inter Miami Orlando City vs. Colorado Rapids (Closed Doors) LAFC 3–0 Inter Miami Orlando City 3–2 FC Cincinnati Barcelona SC 2–2 Inter Miami Orlando City 2–2 Nashville SC Atlético Nacional 1–2 Inter Miami Orlando City 1–2 Lexington SC Alianza Lima 3–0 Inter Miami

How to Watch Orlando City vs. Inter Miami on TV

Country Channel/Stream Worldwide MLS on Apple TV

Orlando City Team News

Maxime Crépeau had an outstanding performance despite Orlando City's losing effort on the opening weekend. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Orlando City come into the match looking to solidify things defensively. While they only conceded twice in the loss to Red Bull New York, they allowed 11 shots, relying on new goalkeeper Crépeau to make 11 saves and earn a rare man of the match honor despite being the losing goalkeeper.

Under manager Óscar Pareja, the Lions have shown immense progression, but have yet to enjoy a campaign as true title contenders, often battling for MLS Cup playoff positioning as the season wears on. Should they fall short of three points for the second week to start the campaign, concerns could begin to rise rather quickly.

The Lions will rely on Martín Ojeda in attacking midfield to create chances as he looks for his first goal contributions of the season, following a 16-goal and 15-assist campaign in 2025. Meanwhile, Marco Pašalić hopes to find his form, with eyes on a potential depth role with Croatia’s World Cup squad this summer.

While Crépeau will remain in goal and be a consistent presence, the backline continues to find its feet after losing U.S. men’s national team fullback Alex Freeman to Villarreal before the season.

Injury-wise, the Lions may be without 18-year-old midfielder and offseason addition Luis Otávio, who has a thigh issue, while center back Robin Jansson and midfielder Jordan Gerbet will miss the match due to more significant injuries.

Orlando have never lost the first two MLS matches of a season since joining MLS in 2016.

Orlando City Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

How Óscar Pareja could line up the Lions against Inter Miami. | FotMob

Orlando City predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Crépeau; Dorsey, Brekalo, Iago, Marín; Ojeda, Guske, Pašalić, Ojeda, Spicer, McGuire

Inter Miami Team News

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami look to bounce back after a 3–0 defeat to LAFC. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Inter Miami know things have to turn around dramatically from the season-opening defeat to LAFC. The uplifting aspect heading into this weekend’s clash will be the fact that the loss to LAFC wasn’t them at their worst—they played fine, but were overwhelmed by a much better opponent, which is far from the case with Orlando City.

At the same time, it marked the first competitive match with Berterame leading the line and featured Messi shifting into a more traditional No. 10 role, away from the striker position he thrived in to win the MLS Golden Boot in 2025.

With a little more familiarity between those two key attacking players, they can hope to begin producing more often. Against Orlando, the key will be to create chances in the attacking penalty area, after seeing many forward thrusts fizzle out into long shots against LAFC.

Outside of the vital attacking duo, this weekend could see the return of MLS Cup record-breaking goalscorer Tadeo Allende to the starting lineup, as well as the continued development of the new center-back pairing of Micael and Maxi Falcón.

As much as the chaotic friendly in Puerto Rico was at a less-than-ideal time, less than 72 hours before the first derby of the season, it may have allowed Miami to work out some of the growing pains that were evident in California last week.

Manager Javier Mascherano won’t be able to turn to creative midfielder David Ayala this Sunday, as he mourns the loss of his father, while Sergio Reguilón remains out with an injury suffered in pre-season.

How Javier Mascherano’s Herons may look on Sunday. | FotMob

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1): St. Clair; Fray, Falcón, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Bright; Allende, Messi, Silvetti, Berterame.

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction

This first Florida derby of the season sees two teams anxiously looking to avoid dropping to two losses to start 2026, while also seeking a confidence-building win against their foes. At the same time, it pits two defensive systems still working out some issues against highly-touted attacks.

After being shut out in the season opener, Miami will be incredibly determined to work their way back into the top of MLS Cup contender conversation, likely giving them enough motivation to chase a full three points.

Prediction: Orlando City 1–3 Inter Miami

