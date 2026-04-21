Oxford United vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will hope to build upon their positive momentum when they travel to face relegation-threatened Oxford United on Tuesday.

The Red Dragons head into the match seventh in the EFL Championship table, just two points behind Hull City in the final playoff position. The teams that finish in the top two of the division receive automatic promotion to the Premier League, while the sides that finish between third and sixth compete in the end-of-season playoffs to decide the final promotion place.

With only three matches left of the regular season, Wrexham must overcome the two-point deficit between themselves and Hull City, plus hold off the challenge from Derby County, who sit a point behind them.

Oxford are 22nd in the EFL Championship table and know they realistically must win if they are to remain in the division next season.

Oxford vs. Wrexham Prediction

Away Win to Keep Playoff Bid Alive

Danny Ward made just his fifth start of the season in the weekend win over Stoke City | MB Media/Getty Images

Wrexham will head into the match full of confidence after they recorded their most comfortable home victory of the season when they defeated Stoke City 2–0 last weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side know they must take care of their own business before they can dream of sneaking into the EFL Championship playoff positions. However, they have won just one of their last four away matches and know it will be tough to beat a team that is fighting for survival.

Big call in goal: Danny Ward was the shock inclusion in the Wrexham starting line up against Stoke City as he made just his fifth appearance of the season. The 32-year-old kept a clean sheet in place of the rotated Arthur Okonkwo and appears to have earned the trust of Parkinson for the run-in.

Danny Ward was the shock inclusion in the Wrexham starting line up against Stoke City as he made just his fifth appearance of the season. The 32-year-old kept a clean sheet in place of the rotated Arthur Okonkwo and appears to have earned the trust of Parkinson for the run-in. What to do in defense: The other big decision saw fan favourite Max Cleworth drop out of the starting lineup in place of the more experienced Dom Hyam. Cleworth has played the most minutes of any Wrexham player this season but could lose his place after the defense kept a clean sheet without him.

The other big decision saw fan favourite Max Cleworth drop out of the starting lineup in place of the more experienced Dom Hyam. Cleworth has played the most minutes of any Wrexham player this season but could lose his place after the defense kept a clean sheet without him. A win appears vital: Wrexham know there is not much room for error in the hunt for a playoff position and they must win against Oxford United to keep those ambitions alive. Elsewhere in the fight, Hull City are away against Leicester City (23rd) while Derby face Norwich City (9th).

Prediction: Oxford United 1–2 Wrexham

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Oxford United

Wrexham could make two changes against Oxford United | FotMob

Phil Parkinson surprised everyone when he made four changes to his starting lineup against Stoke City last time out. Danny Ward, Dom Hyam, Josh Windass and Sam Smith all came into the starting lineup and it is hard to make the case for any of them to lose their places.

Ward would appear certain to keep his place in goal and it could also be an unchanged defense with the no-nonsense approach of Dan Scarr important against physical opposition. Lewis O’Brien could be the only change to the starting lineup in place of the industrious Ollie Rathbone.

Parkinson likes to rotate in attack and will have to choose between the physical force of Kieffer Moore and the mobile option of Smith. Wrexham will still be without Zak Vyner and Ben Sheaf due to injury.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Oxford United (3-4-2-1): Ward; Hyam, Scarr, Doyle; Kabore, James, Dobson, Thomason; O'Brien, Windass, Moore.

What Time Does Oxford vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Oxford, England

Oxford, England Stadium: Kassam Stadium

Kassam Stadium Date: Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

How to Watch Oxford vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

Viewers in the United States can only watch the match on Paramount+, while those in Canada can enjoy the game via fuboTV or DAZN.

The match will be shown in Mexico on either ESPN or Disney+ Premium. Oxford vs. Wrexham will be available for live broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports+.

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