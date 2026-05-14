Panama 2026 World Cup Preview: No Longer the Whipping Boys of Yesteryear

Eight years after making its maiden voyage, Panama arrives at the World Cup with a completely different set of expectations.

The rising regional force will be stationed in Toronto for its opening two games of the tournament against Ghana and Croatia, on a mission to remain in contention by the time The Red Tide descends upon New York to take on England seeking both redemption and a historic qualification.

Panama has developed a clear identity under manager Thomas Christiansen—one that’s yielded positive results in recent times and could leave a meaningful mark on soccer’s biggest spectacle.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 7W-0L-3D

: 7W-0L-3D Goals for / against : 19 / 5

: 19 / 5 Top scorers: José Luis Rodríguez, José Fajardo (3)

José Luis Rodríguez, José Fajardo (3) Assist leader: Michael Amir Murillo (3)

Panama went undefeated during its World Cup qualifying journey and largely cruised to a second tournament appearance, yet it may feel underwhelmed by failing to win three games considering host nations U.S., Mexico and Canada weren’t in the qualifying mix this time.

A 3–0 win over El Salvador sealed Panama’s place at the World Cup, following on from a crucial late win against Guatemala.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Ghana vs. Panama Wednesday, June 17 BMO Field Panama vs. Croatia Tuesday, June 23 BMO Field Panama vs. England Saturday, June 27 MetLife Stadium

Manager: Thomas Christiansen

Panama has become a regional force under Thomas Christiansen. | Eliecer Aizprua Banfield/Jam Media/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2020

: Since 2020 Manager meter: Tactical mastermind, culture-builder

Panama stuck by Christiansen after failing to qualify to the 2022 World Cup, and that patience and show of faith has been rewarded in the best way possible.

Appointed in 2020 to turn the country’s fortunes around, Christiansen took a while to implement his methodical, tactically savvy approach. But the Dane’s philosophy, shaped by his time in Barcelona playing under Johan Cruyff, now has the full buy-in from players, coaches and supporters alike, leading many to dream bigger than ever before.

How Panama Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-2-1

: 3-4-2-1 Style: Hybrid

Hybrid Key strengths: Defined roles for every player/position, physicality, high intensity

Defined roles for every player/position, physicality, high intensity Key weaknesses: Lack of individual quality, lapses in concentration

Over the past few years Panama has thrived with a 3-4-2-1 formation in attack that shifts to a more defensive 5-4-1 shape out of possession.

Panama is equally comfortable controlling games with sustained possession against inferior teams as it is sitting back in a compact shape before launching vertical counterattacks against superior opponents. It’s also a fearless side that looks to press forward to create turnovers in dangerous areas, though overcommitting can sometimes expose the backline.

Ones to Watch

Panama has plenty of ability in its ranks. | EJ Langer/Soccrates/Getty Images

X-Factor: Be it tirelessly dispossessing opponents or undoing defensive units with precise line-breaking passes, Adalberto Carrasquilla—“El Coco”— is the perfect mix of energy and technical brilliance. His prodigious right foot is only matched by his impressive trademark hairstyle.

Breakout Star: January saw Kadir Barría score five minutes into his international debut and also become the youngest Panamanian in Copa Libertadores history with Brazilian club Botafogo. Will the 18-year-old’s fairytale start to 2026 get its happy ending in the land of Hollywood movies?

What Panama Will Be Wearing

Panama’s jerseys were one of the later releases. | Reebok

Panama is the only country whose World Cup jerseys will be manufactured by Reebok.

The home kit comes in Panama’s traditional red, with white and blue accents added on the collar and sleeves to represent national flag. The away kit features centralized logos on a V-neck design, with white the predominant color and gold trimmings providing an additional detail.

Panama’s Predicted Starting XI

Panama’s group has grown in confidence. | FootballUser

Midfield duo Carrasquilla and Aníbal Godoy are the two defining players of the Christiansen era, but Liga MX duo José Luis Rodríguez and Ismael Díaz are the ones who add dynamism going forward.

Orlando Mosquera in goal is protected by a back-three that complements each other well. Carlos Harvey, José Córdoba and Andrés Andrade are the current frontrunners to start, but Christiansen might wait until the last minute before making a decision on veteran leader Fidel Escobar, who has only recently returned to action after a back injury.

José Fajardo appears to have a slight edge in the race to play up front, seeing off competition from veteran Cecilio Waterman, but teenage gem Barría will have a role to play.

Current Form

With a roster almost exclusively made up of local league talents, Panama kicked off 2026 with a draw against Bolivia and a narrow defeat to Mexico.

Then came two March friendlies away in South Africa, where Panama’s B team settled for a draw against Bafana Bafana before Christiansen’s regulars triumphed 2–1 in a hostile environment.

What We Can Expect From Panama Fans

Panama has the backing of a rowdy fan base. | Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Panamanian fans made their presence felt halfway across the world in Russia back in 2018. With a considerably shorter, less demanding trip in the cards this time around, The Red Tide could make stadiums in North America feel like the Estadio Rommel Fernández this summer.

Bright red tops are nonnegotiable and flags are the preferred accessory, either wrapped around the body or a smaller hand-held version to wave incessantly all game. It’s a passionate fan base that brings unparalleled energy to the stands.

Red flares feature regularly in home stadiums, elevating the atmosphere and aesthetics, but Panama’s fans won’t be afforded those tools by FIFA.

National Expectations

Panama is eager to build on its recent regional rise. | Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

The 2018 World Cup was more about participation for Panama, but there’s hope of damage being done this time around.

Scoring a first ever World Cup point will be the first objective, which is essential to have any chance of completing the most ambitious mission of all: advancing to the knockout stages.

Even if that mountain proves too steep a climb, avoiding lopsided defeats and competing admirably against high-caliber teams is the main priority. England dismantled Panama, 6–1, in 2018, and it will be interesting to see what progress has been made when the two lock horns once more.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Hungry for international validation

: Hungry for international validation Who Panama Doesn't Want to Face: Mexico

Mexico One Stat That Defines Panama: Racked up more clean sheets (six) than goals conceded (five) during the qualifying journey

Racked up more clean sheets (six) than goals conceded (five) during the qualifying journey If Things Go Wrong: A very unlucky group stage draw is a valid built-in excuse

A very unlucky group stage draw is a valid built-in excuse What Will Everyone Say If Panama Goes Out Early? Still not ready to compete on the world stage

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