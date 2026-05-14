Paraguay 2026 World Cup Preview: Back and Ready to Make an Impact

Paraguay is back at the World Cup for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2010—and there’s hope a similar run can be put together here.

Four straight World Cup appearances at the turn of the century were followed by nearly two decades of underwhelming results, but a mix of experienced veterans—Miguel Almirón and Gustavo Gomez—and zesty young talents—Julio Enciso and Diego Gómez—have La Albirroja confident of making an impact.

Paraguay will look to play the villain and spoil the party for the United States. Defeating the hosts in Group D would get many Paraguayans to buy into the notion that they could be contenders.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 7W-4L-7D

: 7W-4L-7D Goals for / against: 14 / 10

14 / 10 Top scorer: Antonio Sanabria (4)

Antonio Sanabria (4) Assist leader: Diego Gómez (2)

Paraguay’s return to the World Cup was hanging in the balance after mustering just five points from the first 18 possible in qualifying.

But impressive wins over Brazil and Argentina under new boss Gustavo Alfaro helped Paraguay finish a comfortable sixth in the CONMEBOL standings, earning automatic passage through to the World Cup without needing to go through the playoffs.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue USMNT vs. Paraguay Friday, June 12 SoFi Stadium Türkiye vs. Paraguay Friday, June 19 Levi’s Stadium Paraguay vs. Australia Thursday, June 25 Levi’s Stadium

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Gustavo Alfaro led Paraguay’s World Cup return. | Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Ecuador (2022)

: Ecuador (2022) Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: Defensive-minded, master motivator

After leading a young Ecuador side in 2022, Alfaro infuses La Albirroja with some much needed World Cup experience.

The Argentine has built a team that is extremely hard to beat, instantly uplifting Paraguay’s dressing-room and squeezing every ounce of talent at his disposal like he’s routinely done across his managerial career.

How Paraguay Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1 / 4-4-2

: 4-2-3-1 / 4-4-2 Style: Defensive-minded, counterattacking

Defensive-minded, counterattacking Key strengths: Creative midfielders, well organized backline

Creative midfielders, well organized backline Key weaknesses: Wasteful in front of goal, lack of depth

Alfaro’s biggest strength is that he hasn’t tried to reinvent the wheel with Paraguay. Its biggest strength is a gritty backline that is difficult to penetrate, and an outstanding work ethic is coupled with a real understanding of shape and defensive communication.

Paraguay won’t dominate possession very often, but playing with a target man up front (step forward, Antonio Sanabria) allows the pressure to be relieved and its technically gifted attacking midfielders often benefit from the space afforded to them. If you’re looking for the definition of a moments team, look no further.

Ones to Watch

There’s class running through the boots of Miguel Almirón and Diego Gómez. | Masashi Hara/Getty Images, Mauricio Duque/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

X-Factor: Just a teenager watching from home when Paraguay last featured in a World Cup, Almirón leads his team’s long-awaited return to the competition, where his production and creativity up top will make or break La Albirroja’s campaign.

Breakout Star: A rising star MLS fans will remember playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Diego Gómez is now a Premier League regular at Brighton & Hove Albion. Brimming with energy, technical skill and unexpected physicality, he packs a powerful shot too, especially from long range.

What Paraguay Will Be Wearing

Paraguay’s home and away World Cup jerseys feature plenty of creative expression. | Puma

Paraguay’s traditional red and white vertical striped home kit is back, with a dusty element reflecting the clay soil found in the country.

The away jersey is unlike anything Paraguay have worn before—a dark base with splashes of light blue and white shadows, creating an almost optical illusion effect.

Paraguay’s Predicted Starting XI

Paraguay’s formation will change over the course of matches. | FootballUser

The center back pairing of Gustavo Gómez and Omar Alderete is the backbone of one of the best defensive sides in South America. With Júnior Alonso and Juan José Cáceres guarding the flanks, Alfaro’s backline has developed intense chemistry.

Andrés Cubas and Damián Bobadilla should anchor a tenacious midfield pivot that looks to go long to feed striker Sanabria, who might not be the most prolific goalscorer but is a fine target man with his back to goal.

The talented trio of Almirón, Diego Gómez and Enciso will determine how far Paraguay get. They are the creative masterminds of an otherwise limited attacking side, and with freedom to roam all over the final third, the trio has the the quality to unlock most defenses.

Current Form

A gritty victory against Greece in Paraguay’s 2026 debut was followed by a 2–1 defeat against Morocco, but the result doesn’t tell the story of the game.

Paraguay was mostly superior against the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion—and surprise package of the last World Cup—and was unfortunate to come out on the receiving end of a defeat. The match was a reminder of what it takes to win against the better teams, a lesson Paraguay will hope to have learned once the tournament gets underway.

What We Can Expect From Paraguay Fans

Paraguay fans will color stadiums in the U.S. with red and white. | Eduardo Velázquez/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A little under 10,000 Paraguay supporters traveled to South Africa in 2010 to back their team. Given the lengthy wait, that number is expected to be significantly higher in North America this summer.

Always wearing the red and white stripes, beating drums, launching confetti in the air and singing “dale, dale, dale La Albirroja,” (go, go, go Albirroja), Paraguay’s fan base won’t go unnoticed. It’s a passionate and deeply loyal support network—one that puts aside the intense rivalries that exist at the club level to get behind a common cause.

Paraguay might go under the radar at times, but there’s no denying fans will bring South American flare to the party.

National Expectations

Paraguay went on a nine game unbeaten charge to book its place in the World Cup. | Eduardo Velázquez/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Paraguay’s strong recent results and favorable group draw has raised hopes that 2010 can be repeated in the form of a quarterfinal appearance.

Progressing to the knockout rounds is Paraguay’s main objective—a more than realistic ambition for a surging side—as failure will be seen as a huge disappointment by the country’s federation, players and fans.

Reaching the last eight is perhaps a tad optimistic, but competing until the bitter end is guaranteed from this Paraguay side. It won’t go down without a fight.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Dark horse potential

: Dark horse potential Who It Doesn't Want to Face: Spain

Spain One Stat That Defines It: Paraguay went undefeated in 11 of 12 qualifier games under Alfaro, keeping seven clean sheets and only losing to Brazil

Paraguay went undefeated in 11 of 12 qualifier games under Alfaro, keeping seven clean sheets and only losing to Brazil If Things Go Wrong: A toothless attack with misfiring striker will likely be the main reason

A toothless attack with misfiring striker will likely be the main reason What Will Everyone Say If Paraguay Goes Out Early? La Albirroja fail to meet the moment

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