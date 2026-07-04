Paraguay vs. France—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The outstanding France continues its path towards a third consecutive World Cup final when it faces Paraguay in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Many had projected Germany to be France’s next opponents, but Julian Nagelsmann’s slow and cumbersome team were instead stunned by Gustavo Alfaro’s Paraguay.

The South Americans defended doggedly to defy a German crossing barrage, eventually taking the four-time winners to penalties. A chaotic shootout ensued, with Paraguay spurning two efforts to triumph before José Canale kept his cool and sealed a remarkable victory.

Now, Los Guaraníes are preparing for an even mightier test in Philadelphia.

France continues to purr in North America. After scoring 10 times in the group, it tore past Sweden in the round of 32. This is an outstanding team, undoubtedly capable of conquering the soccer world, and should glory be claimed in New Jersey later this month, we may be talking about an all-time great international side.

Paraguay vs. France Score Prediction

Les Bleus Make No Mistake

France’s magnificent attackers are desperate to ensure Deschamps goes out on a high. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Systemization has entered the international sphere, yet Didier Deschamps continues to operate with common sense. He’s expertly platformed a magnificent crop of players, refusing to overcomplicate things or listen to the pragmatic half of his brain.

There’s no taming France. Paraguay will quickly learn that Les Bleus are a far cry from the Germany team it stunned last time out. While Die Mannschaft were bereft of speed and innovation, France is blessed with certainly three of the most potent attackers in the world. The fourth, either Bradley Barcola or Désiré Doué, isn’t bad either.

They’re combining to glorious effect this summer, and although there are holes in France’s out-of-possession structure that the very best might exploit, limiting Les Bleus going forward appears an impossible task. You must outscore them, and Paraguay is simply incapable of doing so.

Paraguay’s exertion : Paraguay was forced to work tirelessly out of possession for 120 minutes five days before this fixture. While they’ve had an extra day’s rest, there’s no underplaying just how much Monday’s triumph would’ve taken out of the players, both physically and emotionally. Paraguay boast the guts and spirit to resist France for a period, but doing so for 90 minutes will surely prove impossible.

: Paraguay was forced to work tirelessly out of possession for 120 minutes five days before this fixture. While they’ve had an extra day’s rest, there’s no underplaying just how much Monday’s triumph would’ve taken out of the players, both physically and emotionally. Paraguay boast the guts and spirit to resist France for a period, but doing so for 90 minutes will surely prove impossible. Unstoppable France: France is the leading scorer at the World Cup with 13 goals, and only Brazil (9.42) has notched more xG than Les Bleus (9.20), per Opta. This is an attacking juggernaut blessed with the requisite individual profiles and collective telepathy to defy Paraguay’s admirable stubbornness. Los Guaraníes also don’t possess the necessary transition threat to offer them respite.

Prediction: Paraguay 0–3 France

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Paraguay Predicted Lineup vs. France

Paraguay could be bolstered by two key players returning | Sports Illustrate

Paraguay expended so much against Germany, yet Argentinian manager Alfaro is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting lineup.

Paraguay defended with a back four last time out, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Alfaro introduces another defender on Saturday. Veteran Fabian Balbuena, who missed from the spot in Monday’s dramatic shootout, could come into the dogged backline if Omar Alderete isn’t passed fit.

The Sunderland man suffered a knee injury in the stalemate with Australia, but reportedly has a chance of recovering in time for Saturday’s clash. Diego Gómez is also eligible for selection, having served a one-match suspension.

Julio Enciso and Miguel Almirón are Paraguay’s key attacking threats, and Matiás Galarza also impressed in the round of 32. Galarza teed up Enciso’s first-half header.

Paraguay predicted lineup vs. France (5-3-2): Gill; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Canale, Alderete, Alonso; Galarza, Cubas, D. Gómez; Almirón, Enciso.

Didier Deschamps is unlikely to tinker too much. | Sports Illustrated

There’s a couple of team selection dilemmas for Deschamps, both down the left-hand side.

Lucas Digne got the nod against Sweden last time out, but there isn’t much to separate him from Theo Hernández at left back. In addition, Bradley Barcola started and scored in the round of 32, yet Désiré Doué’s spontaneity and magic in tight spaces may be preferred against a compact Paraguay defense.

Otherwise, the France team picks itself.

Michael Olise leads the tournament with five assists, while Kylian Mbappé has now scored more World Cup knockout stage goals than anyone else (10).

Marcus Thuram missed the Sweden win with a minor muscle issue, and could be back with the team in Philadelphia.

France predicted lineup vs. Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé.

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What Time Does Paraguay vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Saturday, July 4

: Saturday, July 4 Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

How to Watch Paraguay vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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