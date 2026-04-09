‘Time to Go’—Paul Scholes Includes Surprise Star Among Eight Players Man Utd Should Sell

Paul Scholes has encouraged Manchester United to part ways with as many as eight players this summer, with center back Leny Yoro a shock candidate for an exit in the eyes of the former midfielder.

“They paid a lot of money for him, but I think he’s struggled,” Scholes told The Good, The Bad & The Football. “I think there’s something in there, I think he needs a bit of time, but if you had to make a choice now, I’d probably sell him.”

Defense was a particular area of concern for Scholes, who backed Matthijs de Ligt as a deserving starter but raised concerns over the level of Harry Maguire, despite the popular center back recently signing a new contract.

“Look, I think he’s been really good and he's brought himself back from the dead,” Scholes conceded.

“I think he’s been sensational, what he’s done. I’m so, so pleased for him, but I’m thinking about a United team you want to win the league and the Champions League, and that’s where United should be aiming.

“I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire, unless you’ve got someone like a Rio [Ferdinand] next to him, then possibly, yeah.”

Paul Scholes Plays Keep or Sell

There was no place for Leny Yoro in Scholes’s dream squad. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Moving over to fullback, Scholes suggested a complete overhaul was needed. Diogo Dalot may have avoided the midfielder’s wrath but Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw were all backed for departures.

“They brought him in as a wingback and he’s not really played there,” Scholes said of Dorgu. “I’d probably sell. I’m not sure what position he is. Again, if you keep him, then he’s just a squad player.”

On Mazraoui, Scholes added: “Sell. I don’t know where he fits in. He’s been like a right-sided center half and they don’t play with three center halves any more. If there are three center halves, then you’d probably have him as one of five or six, but I think it’s probably time to let him go now.”

Shaw, meanwhile, earned some rare praise from Scholes before the midfielder’s final verdict.

“When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there is a better left back in the world, not just Europe,” Scholes proclaimed. “But if you’re asking me now—and he’s done alright appearance-wise this year—I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games.”

Scholes then turned his attention towards a position he knows very well. Central midfield is expected to be a priority area in the transfer window, with Casemiro’s departure on a free transfer highlighting the need for reinforcements.

“Another one who’s turned his fortunes, but they need strengthening in that position,” Scholes said of the Brazilian.

Scholes insisted Manuel Ugarte should follow Casemiro out the door—“I think he’ll go”—and suggested Mason Mount as another possible casualty after several injury-hit years on the fringes of the team.

“I’d probably sell him—and I like him, he’s a great footballer,” Scholes explained. “But he’s never going to play in front of Bruno Fernandes. I’m not sure what other position he could play and he doesn’t play enough games.”

Finally, Scholes’s last route out the exit door was handed to unsettled striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has interest from Saudi Arabia after struggling for minutes during his two seasons at Old Trafford.

Paul Scholes’s Final Verdicts

Player Verdict Senne Lammens Keep Diogo Dalot Keep Noussair Mazraoui Sell Matthijs de Ligt Keep Harry Maguire Sell Lisandro Martínez Keep Patrick Dorgu Sell Leny Yoro Sell Luke Shaw Sell Mason Mount Sell Bruno Fernandes Keep Casemiro Release Manuel Ugarte Sell Kobbie Mainoo Keep Matheus Cunha Keep Joshua Zirkzee Sell Amad Diallo Keep Bryan Mbeumo Keep Benjamin Šeško Keep

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