Harry Maguire Makes ‘Sacrifice’ to Extend Man Utd Contract

Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contract at Manchester United with the option of extending for another 12 months, with reports suggesting he’s taken a pay cut to do so.

The 33-year-old has endured a rocky few years at United. Arriving as the most expensive center back in the world in 2019, Maguire ultimately fell out of favor under Erik ten Hag. Ruben Amorim valued his aerial prowess, particularly at attacking set pieces, but couldn’t guarantee him a starting spot.

Michael Carrick has since restored Maguire to his first-choice XI in a new-look back four which the player himself feels more comfortable within. As United prepare for a rebuild in midfield and ideally aim to add an extra forward, the Red Devils have taken the option of retaining Maguire’s services for at least one more season to limit the need for another defensive addition.

United have also been able to make a saving on Maguire’s new contract. The Times report that the England international has accepted a new salary below his previous rate of $252,000 (£190,000) per week.

In The National, renowned United coverer Andy Mitten adds that Maguire rejected higher wages from other clubs to accept United’s offer, which suits him from a sporting and personal perspective.

Maguire Explains Man Utd Contract Extension Decision

Maguire has reasserted himself as an important Man Utd player. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day,” Maguire gushed to the club’s official website.

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

United are well placed in the race for Champions League qualification, sitting third in the table with a seven-point buffer ahead of Chelsea in sixth. Maguire won’t be able to celebrate his new contract in United’s next fixture—a meaty clash with Leeds United on Monday evening—after getting sent off against Bournemouth before the international break.

Despite that indiscretion, Maguire’s standing among the club’s hierarchy is clearly still lofty. The club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, beamed: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.

“Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success.”

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