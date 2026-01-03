Pedro Neto Admits Surprise at ‘Unbelievable’ Enzo Maresca Exit
Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has admitted he was caught off guard by the news of Enzo Maresca’s departure from the club earlier this week.
After weeks of growing tensions behind the scenes, Maresca’s exit from Chelsea was made official on Jan. 1 after both club and manager accepted the breakdown of their relationship was irreparable.
Neto was among the players to take to social media with a parting message for Maresca, thanking the Italian for “all the memories, achievements and trust,” but a media appearance with Sky Sports handed the winger another opportunity to discuss the events of the past week.
“After the game [against Bournemouth], of course we wanted to win, I think we had a little bit the idea—of course we didn’t have the idea but it was a bit like, we were all upset.
“And then when I heard the news, to be honest in the beginning I was a little bit surprised, because the manager did very good for us. He did an unbelievable season last year, he was doing a good season this year. Of course, we wanted to do better, we always want to do better.
“But this is football. Of course, for me, I’d be a little bit sad because it was the manager that helped me a lot in these years. He helped a lot, I learned a lot with him.
“On personal terms, he was unbelievable as well. The only thing I can say is, ‘Thank you,’ but it’s football and we have to go through it and go to the next game already thinking about us as a team and try to win it.”
Chelsea Squad Left Guessing Over Maresca’s Future
Maresca’s departure from Chelsea was unique in the sense that it was not related to poor results or a loss of confidence from players—as Neto highlighted, the Italian was largely popular in the dressing room—but rather issues with those in charge at Stamford Bridge.
In the aftermath of the 2–2 draw with Bournemouth, Maresca did not attend his post-match press conference, with assistant Willy Caballero putting his absence down to illness. In recent days, it has emerged that Maresca was not unwell and had, in fact, requested to leave the club that very evening.
The Athletic note Maresca did not even speak to the squad after the final whistle, instead getting changed and departing the dressing room, which would explain Neto’s admission that the players knew something was wrong.
Issues over transfers, squad rotation and restrictions from the medical staff all grew too much for Maresca, whose frustrated reaction did not please those in charge of deciding his future.
Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate to replace Maresca, but in the meantime, it is Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane who will lead the team into Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City.