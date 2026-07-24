Pep Guardiola’s Future Made Clear After Italy Speculation

Italy has reportedly been unsuccessful in its bid to persuade Pep Guardiola to take its vacant managerial position, with the out-of-work Spaniard intent on taking a year off.

The Azzurri is on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Gennaro Gattuso in the wake of another catastrophe. The four-time world champion failed to qualify for their third consecutive World Cup by losing to Bosnia & Herzegovina on penalties in its playoff final.

Italy and Gattuso "mutually agreed" to terminate his contract at the start of April, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has attempted to tempt Guardiola in recent weeks.

However, those efforts have proven futile.

Pep Guardiola Turns Down Italy Job; Wants Year Off

Guardiola wants a break. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

It was his battles with José Mourinho that exhausted Guardiola and convinced him to take a year-long sabbatical in 2012, having left Barcelona after overseeing one of the most dominant periods in the club’s storied history.

Guardiola stuck to his word and took the Bayern Munich job in 2013.

The Spaniard is ready for some respite after departing Manchester City following a hugely successful decade at the Etihad Stadium. “I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired. I did everything. We did it," he said after City’s final game of the 2026–27 season, preparing himself for a break.

While clubs have kept their distance, international teams have tried to tempt Guardiola into returning to management right away. It‘s a reduced schedule after all; far less demanding that what the 55-year-old has been subject to his entire post-playing career.

Four nations are said to have approached Guardiola, including Italy. However, ESPN reports that talks with the ex-City boss were a "nonstarter", given his wish to take some time off. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Friday that Guardiola had turned down the job amid suggestions that he wanted to be paid double the salary the FIGC was offering.

There’s a chance he’s tempted into international management further down the line, with England among the nations previously credited with an interest. For now, though, the Football Association are staying loyal to Thomas Tuchel and plan to have the German in charge for Euro 2028.

Italy Targeting High-Profile Pep Guardiola Alternatives

Carlo Ancelotti has also been sounded out. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Italy surely had an inkling that tempting Guardiola was always going to be unlikely.

The FIGC has undergone a revamp since the Azzurri’s last World Cup qualifying disaster, with former AC Milan defender and director Paolo Maldini installed as the Federation’s new technical director at the start of the month.

Maldini confirmed Italy’s interest in not only Guardiola, but also Carlo Ancelotti: "We can’t hide that we also talked with Carlo Ancelotti before talking with Pep. Honestly, it seemed right to start with the best in the world, to see their general availability," he said.

Maldini wants to appoint Gattuso’s successor as swiftly as possible, but noted that Italy "will wait for the person we really want."

Ancelotti plans to honor his contract with Brazil until the 2030 World Cup, which could see Andrea Pirlo take the position. Antonio Conte has also been linked, given that he’s out of a job after leaving Napoli.

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