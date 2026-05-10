Pep Guardiola Sends Hilarious Four-Word Arsenal Message Ahead of West Ham Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ended Saturday’s press conference with a cry of support for West Ham United ahead of their meeting with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

A slip-up against Everton means City are once again chasing down Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the table. The Cityzens beat Brentford to close the gap to two points having played the same number of games as their rivals, who are back in action on Sunday away at West Ham.

Needing a favor from the relegation-threatened Hammers, Guardiola threw his support behind West Ham with a hilarious exit from his postmatch press conference.

“Come on you Irons!” Guardiola bellowed as he crossed his arms above his head to mimic the famous pose of West Ham fans.

While defeat for Arsenal would be City’s preference, a draw would be good enough to bring fate back into Guardiola’s hands, with the two teams’ goal difference just one apart—Arsenal’s 41 giving them a narrow edge over City’s 40.

City will finally catch up with Arsenal when it comes to games played on Wednesday when Crystal Palace visit the Etihad, when scoring goals will still be the order of business as that will be the deciding factor if the two sides end the season level on points.

Guardiola: Fierce Title Race ‘a Joy’

Guardiola looks to be enjoying himself again. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

City have put their fans through a rollercoaster of emotions this season. An unconvincing start to the campaign and another slump to start 2026 had most believing they would not be part of a title race this season.

In April, however, after a 2–1 win over Arsenal, Guardiola’s side were arguably seen as favorites to go on and lift the trophy, only for a 3–3 collapse against Everton to leave them chasing with just three games left.

“I love it,” Guardiola said of the chaos. “I love to be here again. Finish second again minimum so I love it.

“I didn’t enjoy last season, it was difficult, but the Carabao [Cup] is in our pocket, the FA Cup final at Wembley is the most beautiful day of the season and I love it.

“When you arrive and have the feeling that the job can be done, well done. When you arrive fighting against Arsenal, having made many changes, seeing how they help each other in every training session, it is a joy.

“It’s not in our hands but all we can do is win again.”

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