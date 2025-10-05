SI

Pep Guardiola Overtakes Sir Alex Ferguson With Historic Premier League Milestone

Pep Guardiola became the fastest manager in Premier League history to reach 250 wins.

Roberto Casillas

Pep Guardiola has Man City contending once again.
Pep Guardiola has Man City contending once again. / Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola won his 250th Premier League game in charge of Manchester City on Sunday becoming the fastest manager to reach the milestone (349 games).

The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was the previous record holder, having reached 250 league wins in 404 games with Manchester United. Guardiola broke that record with 55 games to spare.

In his 10th campaign in England, Guardiola is aiming to recapture the Premier League throne he and Man City lost a season ago. The Spaniard led Man City to six of the last eight Premier League titles, trailing only Ferguson on the list of managers with the most league championships in England.

Pep Guardiola Teases 250-Win Club Dinner

Pep Guardiola grinning.
Pep Guardiola is the fourth manager in Premier League history to reach the 250 win mark. / Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Guardiola is only the fourth manager in Premier League history to join the 250-win club. Apart from Ferguson, Arsène Wegner and David Moyes are the two other members of the exclusive list.

Following the win against Brentford, Guardiola teased the possibility of a special dinner and conversation with the other managers, one that could perhaps be filmed for the public, he said to Sky Sports (via NBC Sports).

No manager in Premier League history has a better winning percentage than Guardiola’s at 71.6 percent. After dominating in Spain and Germany, Guardiola landed in England to turn Man City into a dynastic side.

In his decade-long run on the blue side of Manchester, Guardiola has delivered 18 major trophies instituting an era of unprecedented dominance.

Every Manager to Win 250 Premier League Games

Manager

Club(s)

Games Until 250th Win

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

349

Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United

404

Arsène Wegner

Arsenal

423

David Moyes

Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland, West Ham United

645

