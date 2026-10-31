‘A Lot Lesser Team’—Phil Parkinson Questions Wrexham’s Fighting Spirit

Phil Parkinson believes his Wrexham side showed more determination and aggression when they were a National League team after their 1–0 defeat to Sheffield United in the Championship.

The Red Dragons have now lost three of their last four league matches and have won just three times in the Championship all season. Their trip to Bramall Lane also marked the second consecutive game in which they managed just one shot on target, making it the fourth time that has happened in their seven away matches this season.

Wrexham are short of firepower, with last season’s top scorer Josh Windass currently sidelined through injury. Fellow attacking players Callum O’Hare and Nathan Broadhead have also been unavailable, but Parkinson does not believe those absences are enough to excuse his side’s latest lackluster display.

Wrexham were also guilty of conceding another soft goal, with Jordan Ayew turning to get a shot away before Ben Brereton Díaz scored the only goal of the game. The visitors fell short in key moments at both ends of the pitch, but while Parkinson was frustrated by the lack of quality in both boxes, he felt the defeat ultimately came down to a lack of fight from his players.

Wrexham Missing Fighting Spirit

Wrexham have only managed one shot on target in four of their away matches this season. | Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham won both league meetings with Sheffield United last season and also held the Blades to a draw when the teams met in the FA Cup as National League opponents in January 2023.

It was during that first promotion-winning campaign that the standards were established for Wrexham’s subsequent rise through the divisions, culminating in an unprecedented three successive promotions. Although the club has received significant financial backing during Parkinson’s reign, much of its success has been built on hard work and togetherness, qualities that made the team competitive against almost any opponent.

Maintaining those standards becomes increasingly difficult as a club climbs the pyramid and the quality of opposition improves. Wrexham now need greater individual quality, but there is a danger that some of that talent has come at the expense of the fundamentals Parkinson values so highly.

That certainly appeared to be the case on Friday, with the Wrexham manager questioning his players’ desire after they were brushed aside by Sheffield United.

“First half, we were way off it,” he told Sports Illustrated after the loss. “I just said to the lads in there, we played Sheffield United when we were in the National League, at home, 3–3 in the [FA] Cup, went toe-to-toe with a top Championship team, top of the table. Came here 10 days later, everyone thought we had our chance and we’d get beat four or five, we went toe-to-toe with them again. Missed a penalty, put in an unbelievable performance.

“We were a lot lesser team, we did a lot better against a better side. We’ve got to look at reasons for that. In that first period, we were second to the duels, we were slow on the ball. Our intensity levels were not where they needed to be. Second half, we did loads better, but whatever system you play, whatever personnel you play, the team has got to represent the town in the way it has done the majority of the last five years.

“I think this season, we’ve had some really, really good performances, but I just said to the lads in the dressing room that I don’t feel we have got the consistent level of effort level and desire every week. That is what our fans are used to seeing.”

While the manner of the goal will frustrate Parkinson, the Wrexham manager appeared more concerned by the lack of energy and effort from some of his players.

He added: “I am honest and I review myself. You can say we should have done this or should have done that, but it is not about that. It is about making sure it is 11 vs. 11 out there. If your teammate is having a bad day, go and help him, or go and spring back for one of your teammates. So while we are suffering in the game as a team, we show a resilience to come through it. We didn’t show that enough tonight. We have got to be frustrated with the performance.”

Parkinson also played down the importance of his side’s tactical approach, suggesting that hard work and desire were more important qualities for teams hoping to earn promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s a tough ... a very tough league. If you watch a lot of games in the Championship, people think it’s really tactical. It actually isn’t that tactical. It’s about being ready for every game. A lot of the games are quite direct, the ball goes from back-to-front quickly, set-plays are key. If one team has an edge of determination about them, that can be the difference on the day.”