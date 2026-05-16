The Players with the Most League Titles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues
Winning one of Europe’s top five leagues—the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga—is a remarkable achievement for any player.
Some stars, however, are not satisfied with doing it just once, going on to collect multiple league titles across their careers—sometimes in several different countries.
Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the players with the most league titles across Europe’s top five leagues.
Spoiler alert: it’s a who’s who of soccer legends.
Players with Most League Titles
Only five players in the history of European soccer have won a total of 13 league titles, with Robert Lewandowski the latest to join the club.
The Polish striker won La Liga for a third time with Barcelona in 2025–26, adding to his eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and two more Meisterschalen with Borussia Dortmund.
Joining him in that elite group are former Bayern teammates Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman. Müller and Neuer won all 13 of their league titles with the Bavarian giants, while Coman collected nine Bundesliga crowns with Bayern, alongside two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and two Serie A triumphs with Juventus.
Ryan Giggs, meanwhile, won 13 Premier League titles during his remarkable 21-year spell with Manchester United.
Elsewhere, there are a further three players who have won 12 league titles across Europe’s top five leagues, including Lionel Messi.
The Argentine legend won 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona before adding two Ligue 1 crowns with PSG. He is joined on 12 league titles by Real Madrid icon Paco Gento and David Alaba, who lifted 10 Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before adding two La Liga triumphs with Real Madrid.
A further four players have won 11 league titles across Europe’s top five leagues.
Player
No. of League Titles
Club(s)
Kingsley Coman
13
Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG
Ryan Giggs
13
Manchester United
Robert Lewandowski
13
Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona
Thomas Müller
13
Bayern Munich
Manuel Neuer
13
Bayern Munich
David Alaba
12
Bayern Munich, Real Madrid
Paco Gento
12
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
12
Barcelona, PSG
Thiago Alcântara
11
Barcelona, Bayern Munich
Gianluigi Buffon
11
Juventus, PSG
Arjen Robben
11
Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich
Paul Scholes
11
Manchester United
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.