The Players with the Most League Titles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues

Winning one of Europe’s top five leagues—the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga—is a remarkable achievement for any player.

Some stars, however, are not satisfied with doing it just once, going on to collect multiple league titles across their careers—sometimes in several different countries.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the players with the most league titles across Europe’s top five leagues.

Spoiler alert: it’s a who’s who of soccer legends.

Players with Most League Titles

Robert Lewandowski has won numerous league titles. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Only five players in the history of European soccer have won a total of 13 league titles, with Robert Lewandowski the latest to join the club.

The Polish striker won La Liga for a third time with Barcelona in 2025–26, adding to his eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and two more Meisterschalen with Borussia Dortmund.

Joining him in that elite group are former Bayern teammates Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman. Müller and Neuer won all 13 of their league titles with the Bavarian giants, while Coman collected nine Bundesliga crowns with Bayern, alongside two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and two Serie A triumphs with Juventus.

Ryan Giggs, meanwhile, won 13 Premier League titles during his remarkable 21-year spell with Manchester United.

Elsewhere, there are a further three players who have won 12 league titles across Europe’s top five leagues, including Lionel Messi.

The Argentine legend won 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona before adding two Ligue 1 crowns with PSG. He is joined on 12 league titles by Real Madrid icon Paco Gento and David Alaba, who lifted 10 Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before adding two La Liga triumphs with Real Madrid.

A further four players have won 11 league titles across Europe’s top five leagues.

Player No. of League Titles Club(s) Kingsley Coman 13 Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG Ryan Giggs 13 Manchester United Robert Lewandowski 13 Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona Thomas Müller 13 Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer 13 Bayern Munich David Alaba 12 Bayern Munich, Real Madrid Paco Gento 12 Real Madrid Lionel Messi 12 Barcelona, PSG Thiago Alcântara 11 Barcelona, Bayern Munich Gianluigi Buffon 11 Juventus, PSG Arjen Robben 11 Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Paul Scholes 11 Manchester United

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