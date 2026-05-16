Skip to main content
SI

The Players with the Most League Titles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues

These players weren’t content with winning just one major league title.
Barnaby Lane|
Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller are both serial winners.
Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller are both serial winners. | IMAGO/MIS

Winning one of Europe’s top five leagues—the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga—is a remarkable achievement for any player.

Some stars, however, are not satisfied with doing it just once, going on to collect multiple league titles across their careers—sometimes in several different countries.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the players with the most league titles across Europe’s top five leagues.

Spoiler alert: it’s a who’s who of soccer legends.

Players with Most League Titles

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has won numerous league titles. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Only five players in the history of European soccer have won a total of 13 league titles, with Robert Lewandowski the latest to join the club.

The Polish striker won La Liga for a third time with Barcelona in 2025–26, adding to his eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and two more Meisterschalen with Borussia Dortmund.

Joining him in that elite group are former Bayern teammates Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman. Müller and Neuer won all 13 of their league titles with the Bavarian giants, while Coman collected nine Bundesliga crowns with Bayern, alongside two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and two Serie A triumphs with Juventus.

Ryan Giggs, meanwhile, won 13 Premier League titles during his remarkable 21-year spell with Manchester United.

Elsewhere, there are a further three players who have won 12 league titles across Europe’s top five leagues, including Lionel Messi.

The Argentine legend won 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona before adding two Ligue 1 crowns with PSG. He is joined on 12 league titles by Real Madrid icon Paco Gento and David Alaba, who lifted 10 Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before adding two La Liga triumphs with Real Madrid.

A further four players have won 11 league titles across Europe’s top five leagues.

Player

No. of League Titles

Club(s)

Kingsley Coman

13

Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG

Ryan Giggs

13

Manchester United

Robert Lewandowski

13

Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona

Thomas Müller

13

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer

13

Bayern Munich

David Alaba

12

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

Paco Gento

12

Real Madrid

Lionel Messi

12

Barcelona, PSG

Thiago Alcântara

11

Barcelona, Bayern Munich

Gianluigi Buffon

11

Juventus, PSG

Arjen Robben

11

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

Paul Scholes

11

Manchester United

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

Home/Soccer