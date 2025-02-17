Portland Thorns: 2025 Season Schedule
The three-time National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions will be back for more in 2025 as Portland Thorns kick off the new season against Kansas City Current on March 15.
Portland Thorns experienced a rollercoaster 2024 season, narrowly securing a playoff spot despite recording more losses than wins in the home and away season. Survival in the knockouts was short lived after Rose Lavelle sealed NJ/NY Gotham FC's spot in the semi-finals with a 97th minute winner to send the Thorns packing.
Portland won the NWSL Championship in the 2013, 2017 and 2022 seasons, and claimed the NWSL Shield in both 2016 and 2021. The team will be hopeful that they can return to winning ways as the 2025 kicks off in just under a month.
Thorns will commence the 2025 season on March 15 as they take on Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium. The side will return home to Providence Park the following week as they host Angel City FC on March 21.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/15
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
12:45pm
03/21
Angel City FC
Providence Park
10pm
03/29
North Carolina Courage
Providence Park
10pm
04/11
Utah Royals FC
America First Field
10pm
04/18
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
10pm
04/22
Gotham FC
Providence Park
10:30pm
04/27
Racing Louisville
Providence Park
4pm
05/03
Orlando Pride
Providence Park
7:30pm
05/10
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
10pm
05/16
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
06/07
Bay FC
PayPal Park
7:30pm
06/15
Washington Spirit
Providence Park
4pm
06/21
Chicago Stars
Providence Park
10pm
08/03
Washington Spirt
Audi Field
12:30pm
08/10
Seattle Reign
Providence Park
4pm
08/16
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
08/23
Kansas City Current
Providence Park
10pm
08/29
Utah Royals FC
Providence Park
10:30pm
09/05
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
8pm
09/14
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
3pm
09/20
San Diego Wave
Providence Park
10pm
09/26
Gotham FC
Red Bull Arena
8pm
10/04
Bay FC
Providence Park
10pm
10/10
Orlando Pride
Inter 7 Co Stadium
8pm
10/19
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
5pm
11/02
Houston Dash
Providence Park
TBC
Other Key Dates
The 2025 NWSL season will mark the launch of the league's very first Rivarly Weekend, in which the most exciting fixtures are to be staged between August 8-10. The Cascadia Rivarly will be reignited once more as Portland Thorns host Seattle Reign at Providence Park on August 8.
Decision Day will return for the final round of regular season fixtures after the league moved away from the concept in the 2024 season due to compliance with broadcasting partners. Every team will play on November 2 in order to determine the eight teams that will qualify for the NWSL playoffs.