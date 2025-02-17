SI

Portland Thorns: 2025 Season Schedule

Portland Thorns will begin the 2025 NWSL season against Kansas City Current on March 15.

Portland Thorns will be back in action on March 15

The three-time National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions will be back for more in 2025 as Portland Thorns kick off the new season against Kansas City Current on March 15.

Portland Thorns experienced a rollercoaster 2024 season, narrowly securing a playoff spot despite recording more losses than wins in the home and away season. Survival in the knockouts was short lived after Rose Lavelle sealed NJ/NY Gotham FC's spot in the semi-finals with a 97th minute winner to send the Thorns packing.

Portland won the NWSL Championship in the 2013, 2017 and 2022 seasons, and claimed the NWSL Shield in both 2016 and 2021. The team will be hopeful that they can return to winning ways as the 2025 kicks off in just under a month.

Thorns will commence the 2025 season on March 15 as they take on Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium. The side will return home to Providence Park the following week as they host Angel City FC on March 21.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/15

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

12:45pm

03/21

Angel City FC

Providence Park

10pm

03/29

North Carolina Courage

Providence Park

10pm

04/11

Utah Royals FC

America First Field

10pm

04/18

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

10pm

04/22

Gotham FC

Providence Park

10:30pm

04/27

Racing Louisville

Providence Park

4pm

05/03

Orlando Pride

Providence Park

7:30pm

05/10

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

10pm

05/16

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

06/07

Bay FC

PayPal Park

7:30pm

06/15

Washington Spirit

Providence Park

4pm

06/21

Chicago Stars

Providence Park

10pm

08/03

Washington Spirt

Audi Field

12:30pm

08/10

Seattle Reign

Providence Park

4pm

08/16

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

08/23

Kansas City Current

Providence Park

10pm

08/29

Utah Royals FC

Providence Park

10:30pm

09/05

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

8pm

09/14

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

3pm

09/20

San Diego Wave

Providence Park

10pm

09/26

Gotham FC

Red Bull Arena

8pm

10/04

Bay FC

Providence Park

10pm

10/10

Orlando Pride

Inter 7 Co Stadium

8pm

10/19

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

5pm

11/02

Houston Dash

Providence Park

TBC

Other Key Dates

The 2025 NWSL season will mark the launch of the league's very first Rivarly Weekend, in which the most exciting fixtures are to be staged between August 8-10. The Cascadia Rivarly will be reignited once more as Portland Thorns host Seattle Reign at Providence Park on August 8.

Decision Day will return for the final round of regular season fixtures after the league moved away from the concept in the 2024 season due to compliance with broadcasting partners. Every team will play on November 2 in order to determine the eight teams that will qualify for the NWSL playoffs.

