Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia: World Cup Round of 32

Portugal’s World Cup-winning credentials will be tested on Thursday when it faces Croatia in its round of 32 match in Toronto.

The Seleção das Quinas has been punished for failing to top Group K, facing off against the 2018 runners-up and 2022 semifinalists instead of Ghana, who is the side they would have faced had they finished ahead of Colombia in the group stage.

Portugal will still expect to overcome its first European adversary of this summer’s tournament, however, especially with Roberto Martínez boasting an entirely healthy roster for the upcoming clash at BMO Field in Toronto.

Here’s the XI the Spaniard could choose for Portugal’s first knockout tie.

Portugal Predicted XI vs. Croatia

The returning João Neves could be the only alteration from the Colombia draw. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Portugal XI!

GK: Diogo Costa—Having been forced into some super stops against Colombia, Costa’s confidence will be high for an awkward encounter with an unpredictable Croatian team.

RB: João Cancelo—Both fullbacks have been integral to Portugal’s positive spells this summer and Cancelo will be expected to continue making his ambitious forward forays into enemy territory.

CB: Rúben Dias—34-year-old Ante Budimir is unlikely to cause Dias too many headaches out of possession, but the striker is clinical when presented with half-decent opportunities. He’s scored 18 goals or more in each of his last three seasons with Osasuna.

CB: Renato Veiga—Veiga has established himself as Dias’s partner in the heart of defense and it’s easy to see why after an impressive performance against Colombia last time out.

LB: Nuno Mendes—Much like his fellow fullback, Mendes has been incredibly attacking this summer as Portugal seeks to utilize width and provide proper service for Cristiano Ronaldo.

CM: João Neves—Replaced by his namesake Rúben Neves against Colombia, the Paris Saint-Germain ace will return to the midfield to try and stifle the aging but graceful Luka Modrić.

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CM: Vitinha—Modrić will try and ease pressure on Croatia with his playmaking abilities from deep and Vitinha will perform a similar function for Portugal at the base of midfield.

RW: Pedro Neto—Portugal lacks truly elite wide options, but Neto can be a handy manufacturer of chaos when matches become stretched. Croatia will be wary of his speed and tenacity on turnovers.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—For all the talk of Ronaldo and Vitinha, it’s Fernandes who could well be Portugal’s difference-maker this summer. When the No. 10 hits his stride, few defenses can cope.

LW: João Félix—The Al Nassr forward was terrific in the demolition of Uzbekistan, but struggled to raise his standards against Colombia. This could be his last chance to prove he’s worthy from the off.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo—All eyes will be on the 41-year-old as the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and career rival Lionel Messi fight for the Golden Boot. Ronaldo needs to follow in their footsteps if Portugal is to make a deep run this summer.

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