Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Spain: Ronaldo Leads Charge for Nations League Glory
Inaugural UEFA Nations League winners Portugal are seeking to win the competition for a second time when they face Spain in Sunday’s final.
Cristiano Ronaldo was banging in goals for Portugal when they won won the crown six years ago and is still finding the net regularly with the national team. International football’s top goalscorer produced the winning goal against Germany in the semifinal midweek and will be aiming to make a decisive contribution in the showpiece event.
Toppling the European champions won’t be straightforward for Spaniard Roberto Martínez or his cohort of superstars. He must make the perfect decisions—both in terms of tactics and personnel—to give Portugal the edge over the continent’s best this weekend.
Here’s how Martínez could line Portugal up in Munich.
Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Spain (4-2-3-1)
GK: Diogo Costa—The Porto stopper was a penalty shootout hero at last summer’s European Championship and could prove the their saviour once more should Sunday’s final be decided by spot kicks.
RB: Nélson Semedo—João Neves was a surprise selection at right-back for the semifinal win over Germany but Semedo, who replaced the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder before the hour mark, should start up against Nico Williams.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias will either be tasked with stifling the relentless Álvaro Morata or the clever Mikel Oyarzabal, with both posing significant challenges. Few centre-backs are better equipped to deal with them, though.
CB: Gonçalo Inácio—Inácio, who is likely to fill gossip columns again this summer, performed very well indeed in the semifinal given the strength of Germany’s attacking options.
LB: Nuno Mendes—Fresh from winning the Champions League with PSG, Mendes could secure his first piece of international silverware. He has the unenviable assignment of stopping Lamine Yamal on Sunday.
DM: Vitinha—Vitinha was only used as a substitute midweek but should be restored to the starting lineup, replacing Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves. He will battle PSG clubmate Fabián Ruiz in the engine room.
DM: João Neves—The PSG youngster should return to his orthodox midfield function at the weekend and will also look to silence clubmate Ruiz. Barcelona’s Pedri might be the bigger threat, though.
RW: Bernardo Silva—Despite Francisco Conceição’s stunner against Germany, the more experienced and disciplined Silva may start on the right flank against Spain. Semedo is going to need all the defensive help he can get and the Manchester City midfielder is a tireless worker.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes has often proven the difference-maker for Manchester United this season and will be keen to wave his magic wand for Portugal, too. Only two players have created more chances than his 22 in Nations League A.
LW: Pedro Neto—Diogo Jota and Rafael Leão are fighting for Neto’s starting berth but Martínez showed faith in the Chelsea winger in the semifinal and could start him against the defensively suspect Pedro Porro.
ST: Cristiano Ronaldo—International goal number 137 secured Portugal progression to the final and the 40-year-old will be desperate to score the winner against Spain, too. You would be brave to bet against the inevitable veteran.