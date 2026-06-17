Portugal vs. DR Congo—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Portugal and DR Congo kick off World Cup festivities in Group K when the pair clash at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Portugal begins what it hopes will be a first ever World Cup-winning campaign and while much of the focus still revolves around 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s the icon’s supporting cast who will prove the difference-makers en route to the trophy.

Roberto Martínez boasts a ludicrous amount of quality across his star-studded squad, particularly in the midfield department, and Portugal knows it’s a genuine contender for this year’s prize. Making a winning start is not absolutely essential to success, but it would certainly be a statement of intent.

DR Congo, who last appeared at the World Cup as Zaire in 1974, are not projected to cause Portugal too many issues, but Monday’s goalless draw between Spain and Cabo Verde underscored the potential for African sides to spring a surprise. Sébastien Desabre will hope his side can take inspiration from Cabo Verde’s resilient display.

Portugal vs. DR Congo Score Prediction

Portugal Begins With Thrashing

Portugal should start how it means to continue. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Portugal was prolific during qualification, even firing nine past Armenia in one match, and should flex its attacking muscles against a deep-lying defense. With such creative midfielders at Martínez’s disposal and international soccer’s greatest goalscorer leading the line, it could put DR Congo to the sword.

The African side will sit back, soak up pressure and look to hurt Portugal on the counter attack—a tactic effectively employed by several minnows this summer already. Having beaten Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica to reach the competition via the inter-confederation playoff, DR Congo knows it can perform under pressure.

However, the gulf in class is simply too great on Wednesday, and Portugal should deliver a strong performance and, most crucially, three points.

Portugal’s arsenal : Ronaldo is not the only colossal threat in Portugal’s roster. In Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves and Bernardo Silva, the Seleção das Quinas have the best midfield in the competition, with wide threats such as Pedro Neto and Rafael Leão only boosting its goalscoring capacity. Don’t forget fullback Nuno Mendes, either.

: Ronaldo is not the only colossal threat in Portugal’s roster. In Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves and Bernardo Silva, the Seleção das Quinas have the best midfield in the competition, with wide threats such as Pedro Neto and Rafael Leão only boosting its goalscoring capacity. Don’t forget fullback Nuno Mendes, either. FIFA rankings : 41 places separate Portugal and DR Congo, with Martínez’s men currently perched fifth in the world and set to throw their weight around in Group K.

: 41 places separate Portugal and DR Congo, with Martínez’s men currently perched fifth in the world and set to throw their weight around in Group K. DR Congo form: Desabre’s side don’t enter the fixture in particularly inspiring form having won just two of their last five games—victories over Jamaica and Bermuda. A pre-tournament draw with Denmark was followed by defeat to Chile.

Prediction: Portugal 3–1 DR Congo

Portugal’s squad is brimming with quality. | Sports Illustrated

Ronaldo will look to get on the scoresheet in his sixth World Cup, but is fortunate to be appearing in Portugal’s opener. After being sent of for violent conduct in the penultimate qualifying match against Republic of Ireland, the veteran saw his ban suspended by FIFA until after the tournament.

Rafael Leão was sent off in the pre-tournament win over Chile, but is available to start should Martínez opt to go with pace. However, guile may be the required attribute to unlock DR Congo’s backline, giving Bernardo Silva a great chance of starting alongside Pedro Neto.

Paris Saint-Germain trio Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Neves will all be involved, while Rúben Dias is likely to be partnered by Gonçalo Inácio at center back. Diogo Costa will start between the posts and João Cancelo at right back.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. DR Congo (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Vitinha, J. Neves; Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

DR Congo Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Cédric Bakambu could miss out. | Sports Illustrated

DR Congo have no injury concerns heading into Wednesday’s game, but Desabre has a selection headache regarding his formation. He could opt for five at the back, or instead play a flat 4-5-1.

The Frenchman’s defense has some recognizable names in it, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tunazebe and Arthur Masuaku, who all spent last season playing in the Premier League.

Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki will be crucial in midfield after an impressive 2025–26 campaign, especially given Portugal’s weapons in that area, while Yoane Wissa is aiming to put a miserable club campaign behind him when he leads the line.

DR Congo predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-5-1): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Elia, Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau, Mbuku; Wissa.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Portugal vs. DR Congo Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Wednesday, June 17

: Wednesday, June 17 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Referee: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim (QAT)

How to Watch Portugal vs. DR Congo on TV, Live Stream

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