Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. DR Congo: World Cup Group K

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal compatriots begin their World Cup adventure when they face DR Congo for the first time on Wednesday.

The reigning UEFA Nations League champions have never won the World Cup before and are seeking to secure the crown for the legendary Ronaldo at his sixth and final tournament. Despite justifiable scrutiny over his effectiveness at the elite level these days, the 41-year-old will lead the line against DR Congo and beyond.

Fortunately, Ronaldo is surrounded by world-class players, especially in Portugal’s midfield, and Roberto Martínez appears unlikely to spring any shocks with his first lineup of the tournament.

Here’s who the Spaniard could select in Houston.

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. DR Congo

Portugal’s squad is brimming with quality. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Portugal XI!

GK: Diogo Costa—Portugal’s No.1 sparkled with his penalty-saving heroics at Euro 2024 and, not the first time, he could put himself in the shop window this summer amid rumored interest.

RB: João Cancelo—Cancelo, who remains high on Barcelona’s transfer wishlist after a successful loan spell at Camp Nou, will be tasked with providing offensive support from right back.

CB: Rúben Dias—Dias is not the impenetrable colossus he once was when first appearing for Manchester City and Portugal, but his leadership qualities speak for themselves.

CB: Gonçalo Inácio—The Sporting CP defender will be tasked with containing Yoane Wissa and/or Cédric Bakambu at the NRG Stadium—a job he should be more than capable of doing.

LB: Nuno Mendes—The marauding Paris Saint-Germain left back will be integral to Portugal breaking through a stubborn and deep-lying DR Congo defense. Mendes has the capacity to create overloads with his powerful forward forays.

DM: Vitinha—The world’s best holding midfielder will strut his stuff as he enters the World Cup off the back of another Champions League-winning campaign with PSG. Portugal need his incisive passing on Wednesday.

DM: João Neves—Having formed an incredible partnership at PSG, Neves and Vitinha has to be the best double pivot in the competition.

RW: Bernardo Silva—Rafael Leão’s daft sending off against Chile pre-World Cup may just have cemented Silva’s place in the team. His guile, technical brilliance and versatility is invaluable to Portugal, allowing for swift rotations and the bombing on of Cancelo down the right.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—After producing 21 Premier League assists last season, Fernandes is understandably viewed as Portugal’s chief creator. The 31-year-old is at the peak of his powers and could carry his country to the title this summer.

LW: Pedro Neto—Neto has struggled in front of goal with Chelsea over the past six months, but a strike in Portugal’s warm-up friendly win over Nigeria will do his confidence the world of good.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo—There’s only one mission for Ronaldo in North America: win the World Cup. Adding to his record 143 international goal tally will be a lovely bonus.

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