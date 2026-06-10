Portugal vs. Nigeria—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Portugal takes on Nigeria in Leiria on Wednesday, less than a week out from its first World Cup group game against the DR Congo.

It was the DR Congo that prevented Nigeria from qualifying for this summer’s tournament before subsequently progressing via the inter-confederation playoffs in March.

The Super Eagles had featured at six of the previous eight tournaments, reaching the knockout stages on a couple of occasions. Its upcoming opponents, Portugal, are targeting a deep run in North America this summer, perhaps looking to better its best-ever finish of third, achieved in 1966 when Eusébio was scoring goals for fun.

The Euro 2016 and two-time UEFA Nations League winners boast a roster capable of thrusting the Iberians to glory in what will surely be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last major tournament with the national team. World Cup success has eluded him since making his debut in 2006, with Portugal beaten quarterfinalists on multiple occasions, including last time out in Qatar.

The preparations started with a 2–1 win over Chile on Saturday. Gonçalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net in the second half before the South Americans scored a late consolation.

Portugal vs. Nigeria Score Prediction

Portugal’s Prep Ends With Win

Gonçalo Guedes was on the scoresheet last time out. | Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Portugal faces off against Nigeria for just the second time, having thumped the Super Eagles 4–0 when they first met in 2022.

Martínez’s side weren’t exactly at their fluent best against Chile, but the match was disrupted by both teams being reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time. The Portugal manager will know that his team doesn’t need to be purring at the start of this summer‘s tournament, given its expansion.

A groove can be discovered midway through the campaign, with Portugal only likely to be seriously tested by Colombia in the group stage.

Portugal’s form : Nigeria has won nine of its previous 12 games and earned a respectable 2–2 draw against Poland last time out. Still, Portugal represents a major step up from the likes of Jamaica and Zimbabwe—two of its recent victims. FIFA’s fifth-ranked nation has lost just one of its last 12 outings and has been beaten on Portuguese soil only four times this decade.

: Nigeria has won nine of its previous 12 games and earned a respectable 2–2 draw against Poland last time out. Still, Portugal represents a major step up from the likes of Jamaica and Zimbabwe—two of its recent victims. FIFA’s fifth-ranked nation has lost just one of its last 12 outings and has been beaten on Portuguese soil only four times this decade. Nigeria’s absences : This would be a difficult enough challenge for the visitors if they were at full strength. Without Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, Nigeria lacks the firepower to trouble the hosts.

: This would be a difficult enough challenge for the visitors if they were at full strength. Without Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, Nigeria lacks the firepower to trouble the hosts. PSG contingent: While Nigeria is missing a couple of big names, Portugal has an impressive core to welcome back into the fold. The PSG boys are back. Vitinha, João Neves, Nuno Mendes and Gonçalo Ramos all have big roles to play this summer, and they’ll earn their first run-outs on Wednesday.

Score Prediction: Portugal 3–1 Nigeria

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Nigeria

Portugal is without the suspended Rafael Leão. | FotMob

Rafael Leão is suspended for Wednesday’s game after slapping Chile’s Iván Román last time out, but the winger will be available for Portugal’s World Cup opener against the DR Congo next week.

Roberto Martínez does at least have his PSG contingent to call upon. Vitinha, João Neves, Nuno Mendes and Gonçalo Ramos were all absent for the 2–1 win over Chile, but will be available against the Super Eagles.

There are no injuries to report, with plenty of Martínez’s roster getting a run-out in Lisbon. He’ll shuffle his deck again on Wednesday, which means we should see the likes of Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Rúben Neves and Pedro Neto in the starting lineup.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled for 45 minutes and his game time will be managed heading into the tournament.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Nigeria (4-2-3-1): D. Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inácio, Cancelo; R. Neves, Vitinha; Guedes, Fernandes, Neto; Ramos.

Nigeria Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Nigeria is without two of its biggest names. | FotMob

Nigeria is without a couple of its heavyweights against Portugal on Wednesday, including Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

Instead, the Super Eagles will be relying on Akor Adams in attack after he struck 10 times in La Liga for Sevilla last season. Terem Moffi was used alongside Adams up front against Poland.

Alex Iwobi is closing in on his 100th Nigerian cap, but may have to earn it off the bench in Leiria, given that manager Éric Chelle prefers a 4-4-2. Chelle adopted a robust midfield pairing against Poland last time out, with Wilfried Ndidi pairing Frank Onyeka.

Nigeria predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-4-2): Okoye; Bewene, Ogbu, Fernandez, Onyemaechi; Simon, Onyeka, Ndidi, Nnadi; Adams, Moffi.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Nigeria Kick Off?

Location : Leiria, Portugal

: Leiria, Portugal Stadium : Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa

: Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa Date : Wednesday, June 10

: Wednesday, June 10 Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. BST

How to Watch Portugal vs. Nigeria on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Amazon Prime Video United Kingdom Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA

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