Portugal vs. Norway—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Portugal is aiming to complete a perfect international break when it faces Norway for the second time during this merged September-October window.

These two nations met only last week in Oslo, where post-match events overshadowed Portugal’s 2–1 victory. Record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel at the final whistle, after being left on the bench by new manager Jorge Jesus. Crisis talks ensued before Ronaldo decided to leave the Portuguese camp.

However, this talented roster Jesus inherited had few issues bypassing Denmark in its first match without Ronaldo, winning 4–2 in Copenhagen amid a sprightly and dynamic attacking performance.

Portugal is three wins from three at the start of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, and targeting a record-extending third triumph in this competition next summer. The Iberians are the current holders of this trophy, having also won the very first edition.

Norway, meanwhile, is perhaps dealing with a post-World Cup hangover. Ståle Solbakken’s side lived up to its “dark horse” tag and reached the quarterfinals in North America, but the visitors head into Sunday’s match having lost back-to-back games.

Victory for the hosts here guarantees their place in next year’s quarterfinals.

Portugal vs. Norway Score Prediction

Portugal Rolls Without Ronaldo

João Félix has been in inspired form. | Adam Escada/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo’s bench-warming in Oslo and subsequent departure means we may never get to see the 41-year-old duel with the finest sharpshooter of the current generation, Erling Haaland.

Haaland has transformed Norwegian soccer and had scored three goals in his first two games of the break, but Wales kept him quiet in a surprise 2–1 victory for Craig Bellamy’s side.

He’s rarely defied for long, so Portugal must be wary, but Jesus’s side, despite the Ronaldo debacle, is playing with an assured swagger that curiously seems to exclusively roll around in Nations League season. Portugal absolutely loves this competition.

Head-to-head record : Portugal merely strengthened its stranglehold over Norway by winning the reverse fixture 2–1 last week. These two nations have met on 12 occasions, and the Norwegians have claimed just one victory. Portugal has won nine of the matches.

: Portugal merely strengthened its stranglehold over Norway by winning the reverse fixture 2–1 last week. These two nations have met on 12 occasions, and the Norwegians have claimed just one victory. Portugal has won nine of the matches. Portugal happy at home : Portugal was last beaten on home soil by Croatia in June 2024. This team hasn’t lost at Porto’s Dragão since Greece stunned the Euro 2004 hosts at the start of the tournament.

: Portugal was last beaten on home soil by Croatia in June 2024. This team hasn’t lost at Porto’s Dragão since Greece stunned the Euro 2004 hosts at the start of the tournament. No Ronaldo? No problem: Anyone but a Ronaldo fanatic will know that his departure from camp and potential international retirement will liberate this excellent Portuguese team. Yes, he’s the country’s record goalscorer, and he can still find the back of the net against smaller nations, but Ronaldo’s ego hasn’t been able to accept his stark decline over the past five years. He’s been more of a hindrance than help against competent opposition.

Prediction: Portugal 3–1 Norway

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Norway

Ramos will once again deputise for Ronaldo. | FotMob

With Ronaldo leaving Portugal’s camp in a huff, Jesus has handed Gonçalo Ramos back-to-back starts.

The man who replaced Portugal’s all-time record goalscorer during the knockout stages at the 2022 World Cup, subsequently scoring a hat trick in the round-of-16 beatdown of Switzerland, ought to have gotten more of a look-in under Roberto Martínez.

João Félix has been in inspired form during this break from a No. 10 position, and will likely return to the team after scoring off the bench last time out. He may even displace Bruno Fernandes, who assisted twice in the victory over Denmark.

Francisco Conceição is the only injury concern for the hosts. The slight Juventus winger is carrying a thigh issue, and if he’s unable to play, Jesus may switch Pedro Neto over to the right and retain Rafael Leão, Portugal’s new No. 7, on the opposite flank.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Félix, Leão, Ramos.

Norway Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Norway has suffered back-to-back defeats. | FotMob

Norway is missing defender Torbjørn Heggem through suspension on Sunday after he was sent off in its surprise defeat to Wales last time out.

Marcus Pedersen is likely to deputize at the heart of Norway’s defense alongside Kristoffer Ajer.

Heggem picked up the second red card of this break for the Norwegians, following David Møller Wolfe’s dismissal against Denmark on Matchday 1. Wolfe served his one-game suspension and was back in the starting lineup on Matchday 3.

Back-to-back defeats should spark a rethink from Solbakken, with Antonio Nusa and Patrick Berg among the players potentially coming back into the side on Sunday.

Norway predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Pederson, Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Norway Kick Off?

Location : Porto, Portugal

: Porto, Portugal Stadium : Estádio do Dragão

: Estádio do Dragão Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

: Maurizio Mariani (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream

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