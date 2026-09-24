Portugal vs. Wales—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Portugal begins the defense of its UEFA Nations League crown when Wales visits Lisbon on the opening matchday of the competition’s fifth iteration.

A bumper international break is heading our way, and a fresh tournament cycle means it’s the start of a new dawn for so many international teams. Portugal is among those to have changed the helm since the 2026 World Cup, moving on from Roberto Martínez after another underwhelming summer.

Portugal failed to inspire and exited with a whimper at the hands of eventual winners Spain.

Veteran Jorge Jesus is the new man in the dugout, having enjoyed much of his managerial success to date during a six-year spell with Benfica between 2009 and 2015.

Its first opponents is a Welsh team that missed out on World Cup qualification, but has made positive strides under the tutelage of Craig Bellamy. However, victories against Europe’s elite have been rare, especially after Gareth Bale hung up his boots in 2023.

Wales have jumped up to League A for the second time, after topping its League B group last time. Portugal, meanwhile, is the most successful nation in this competition’s short history, lifting the trophy twice—in 2018–19 and 2024–25.

Portugal vs. Wales Score Prediction

Jesus Era Gets Off to Winning Start

Ronaldo isn’t giving up on the national team yet. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Portugal’s victory in the 2025 Nations League final was the last time world champions Spain tasted defeat in any form, even if it was on penalties and the match is technically recorded as a draw. The level of performance in Munich that day was one Martínez’s side failed miserably to replicate at the World Cup, and it was no surprise that the Spaniard lost his job in the immediate aftermath.

But Portugal continues with Cristiano Ronaldo, meaning this gifted generation can’t yet properly enter a new era.

The all-time great remains competent at the highest level, but nothing more, and the World Cup further exposed his limitations against useful defenses. Wales is hardly a juggernaut, but it’s not the 41-year-old the team will fear. It’s his supporting cast.

Head-to-head record: These two nations have only met four times before, and just once in a competitive fixture. Portugal has won all three of the meetings, including both in the 21st century without conceding.

These two nations have only met four times before, and just once in a competitive fixture. Portugal has won all three of the meetings, including both in the 21st century without conceding. Portugal’s home record: The hosts were last defeated on home soil by Spain in 2022, and haven’t lost at the Estádio José Alvalade since 2015.

The hosts were last defeated on home soil by Spain in 2022, and haven’t lost at the Estádio José Alvalade since 2015. Jump in competition: Wales impressively pipped Türkiye to top spot in Group B4 to earn promotion to League A for the 2026–27 Nations League. However, during its previous venture to the competition’s top bracket in 2022–23, the Dragons didn’t win a game and claimed just one point.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Wales

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Wales

Ronaldo is still knocking around. | FotMob

Cristiano Ronaldo offered little insight into his future with the national team after the World Cup, with retirement certainly on the table. However, it seems as if the 41-year-old is committing to another tournament cycle with Portugal, given that he was included on Jesus’s first roster.

And while Portugal’s captain is a mere relic of his glorious past best, there’s no doubt that he’ll be included in the starting lineup on Thursday. He’s still yet to serve the remaining games of his ban that was suspended so he could play at the World Cup.

Jesus has a strong roster at his disposal, including the full Paris Saint-Germain contingent, as well as the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias.

José Sá, Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, Samuel Costa and Gonçalo Guedes, who were all on the World Cup roster, haven’t been called up.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Wales (4-2-3-1): Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; B. Silva, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo.

Wales Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Wales visit Lisbon with a puncher’s chance. | FotMob

Unlike his opposite number, Bellamy hasn’t been able to call on several players due to injury.

The absences of Dylan Lawlor and Joe Rodon will force a reshuffle in defense, and if Bellamy opts for a back three to contain the host, Ben Davies could make his 101st cap. The Tottenham Hotspur stalwart is chasing Gareth Bale’s national record of 111.

Wrexham’s Nathan Broadhead misses out with a thigh injury, while Cardiff City trio Rubin Colwill, Ronan Kpakio and Isaak Davies are also absent.

Danny Ward will start in goal after Manchester United backup Karl Darlow withdrew, and Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas could get a chance to impress after his bright start to the season on Merseyside. Brennan Johnson is likely to be preferred to Kieffer Moore in attack.

Wales predicted lineup vs. Portugal (3-4-2-1): Ward; Cabango, Mepham, Davies; Williams, Ampadu, J. James, Da Silva; Koumas, Brooks; Johnson.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Wales Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio José Alvalade

: Estádio José Alvalade Date : Thursday, Sept. 24

: Thursday, Sept. 24 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST Referee: Donatas Rumšas (LTU)

Donatas Rumšas (LTU) VAR: Sören Storks (GER)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Wales on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster United States Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+ United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, BBC Wales, BBC iPlayer, S4C