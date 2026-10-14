The Potential Consequences Facing Lisandro Martinez After Stunning Man Utd Tirade

Lisandro Martínez may have dug his own grave at Manchester United with explosive comments after Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Atlético Madrid that openly questioned the club’s senior management and the ability of many of his teammates.

“I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox],” he said during Prime Video’s postgame broadcast, a clear criticism of the summer’s recruitment. “As players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team. It is annoying, disappointing coming here and I am not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result.

“Changing, changing, changing manager? What about other areas? I can’t say more. It’s easy to blame the coach, it’s easy to blame the players, but what about other areas?”

That last comment was made with his index finger pointing up, as if to gesture to senior bosses. He doubled down shortly afterwards when speaking to CBS.

According to Sky Sports, “at least one other player” challenged Martínez as the squad boarded their flight back to Manchester. “Anger and bemusement” is said to be the reaction both from the club hierarchy and his colleagues in the locker room. Other players have unsurprisingly not taken the defender’s dim public assessment of their ability very well.

Amad Diallo made an ambiguous Snapchat post after the game: “I have no words. F---ing disgrace.” It’s not completely clear what it was in reference to. But Youri Tielemans appeared on the Prime Video broadcast after Martínez, was asked for his opinion and refused to comment.

Wayne Rooney, booked as a Prime Video analyst, warned, “Something like that will rip that dressing room apart.” The Old Trafford legend added: “It looks like that was a bit of an agenda [from Martínez] … he’s wanted to say that, because that doesn’t mirror the performance. I thought the performance was better. It’s a bit disrespectful to his teammates as well. He is disrespecting his teammates because he’s saying the team isn’t good enough.”

Rooney suggested that Martínez’s own poor performances don’t give him the status or position to make the comments he did. “Bruno [Fernandes] is the only one who has any right to come out and say anything like that as captain. Even then, it should be behind closed doors.”

Lisandro Martinez Wanted to Leave in Summer

Martínez was keen to follow Cristian Romero to Spain. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Martínez was reportedly keen on leaving Manchester United during the 2026 summer transfer window, ironically with Atlético Madrid his preferred destination after watching Argentina colleague Cristian Romero make the same move. He may now get his wish to depart, with the decision on whether to offer a new contract potentially made easier.

United could have viewed it as an opportunity in the summer to cash in and raise further funds to reinvest in the squad, but Sky Sports writes that “no suitable bid” ever arrived. That doesn’t seem surprising considering Martínez managed only 110 appearances in his first four seasons at Old Trafford because of injuries—some players could hit that number in two.

Now, the former Ajax center back, so desperate to join United in 2022 that he publicly called the Dutch club’s technical director a “f---ing nobody” for trying to keep him in Amsterdam, has entered the final year of his contract. United have a clause to push that to 2028, but the possibility of being released next summer seems real. The Athletic writes, “The prospect of him extending terms in the wake of his interviews is remote in the extreme.”

The opportunity may be there to sell in January and it remains to be seen what will unfold.

How Do Man Utd Replace Martinez?

Matthijs de Ligt is back from injury. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

It’s hard to envisage how Michael Carrick could pick Martínez for the next game, a challenging Premier League clash at the home of fierce rivals Leeds United, as if nothing has happened.

Ruben Amorim went up against Wilcox in the days before he was fired last January.

The aforementioned report from The Athletic cites club sources to suggest it is “inevitable that Martínez will be fined” for his outburst. Last season, Chelsea internally suspended Enzo Fernández as punishment for openly flirting with a transfer to Real Madrid. Whether any response needs to be so formal is up for debate.

But the other side of the coin is that United still need Martínez. Due to a transfer strategy that has seen the club target forwards and then midfielders in successive summers in 2025 and 2026 respectively, no true defenders have been recruited since 2024. In that respect, much has been made about starting this season with the same back four as began 2022–23 four years ago.

If Martínez is left out of the team as punishment—even just for one match—it makes an already challenging situation more difficult. Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui are both injured, meaning that left back has to be covered in other ways. Center back Ayden Heaven, the first point of cover for Martínez, started on the left in Madrid.

If Heaven has to move inside, it forces Diogo Dalot across from right back and takes Leny Yoro out of the middle—the young Frenchman had a good game against Atlético until a harsh red card—to cover there. Harry Maguire cannot play every match, with care being taken to manage his physical load, and Yoro is suspended for the next Champions League fixture.

Junior left back Harry Amass doesn’t appear to have gained Carrick’s trust and, according to summer reports, United were willing to sell during the summer for a nominal fee.

The upside for Carrick is the reappearance of Matthijs de Ligt among the substitutes in Spain. However, after almost a year out of action with a back injury that eventually required surgery, it could be some time before the Dutchman is properly up to speed.

Once next summer arrives, defense is expected to get the same treatment as attack and midfield have done in the past two. But the club still loss-making off of record revenue last season, it may again be tough to invest at the level fans want to see.