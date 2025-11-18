Premier League Clubs ‘Target’ Exciting Real Madrid Forward for January Transfer
Brighton & Hove Albion are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Real Madrid starlet Gonzalo García on loan in January.
The 21-year-old unexpectedly rose to prominence at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a promotion to the senior side by Xabi Alonso, with the youngster rewarding his manager’s faith in the absence of Kylian Mbappé by ending as the tournament’s top goalscorer.
García found the net on four occasions to earn a long-term stay in Madrid’s first team, but competition for places this season has seen him used sparingly. All but one of his nine appearances have come from the bench and he‘s been an unused substitute on seven occasions.
As a result, there have been suggestions that the striker might be sent out on loan in January to further his development—despite the fact he’s content in the Spanish capital.
English Sides Show Interest in Gonzalo García
According to the Daily Mail, Brighton are one of the teams interested in taking García on board over the winter period should Madrid sanction a loan move for the academy graduate. They could be joined by newly-promoted duo Leeds United and Sunderland, both of whom were reportedly keen on the Spaniard last summer.
García, who signed a new contract with Los Blancos in August, also drew interest from Aston Villa during the most recent transfer window, and the Mail report that “a number of English sides” are keeping close tabs on him.
Whether Madrid will decide to allow a temporary exit for García in January remains to be seen and it appears likely to hinge on the fitness of Mbappé, Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz.
Another young Madrid forward is expected to be on the move in the upcoming window, however, with Endrick destined to depart the Santiago Bernabéu on loan. The Brazilian, who has played just once for Madrid this season amid injury issues and form struggles, is close to joining Lyon.