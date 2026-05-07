Premier League Kits: Confirmed and Leaked Home Jerseys for 2026–27 Season

The 2025–26 Premier League season had barely entered its second half by the time the aesthetics for the following campaign were already taking shape.

While official confirmations are still to come, kit leaks for the 2026–27 campaign are beginning to surface. Now the ball’s rolling, more and more information is set to head our way regarding colorways and designs.

Here’s an overview of all the leaked Premier League kits for the 2026–27 season.

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Arsenal

This truly is a work of art. Who wants one? 😍 pic.twitter.com/0D8ES5nDIf — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) May 3, 2026

There may well be some golden Premier League badges to add to Arsenal’s attire for the 2026–27 campaign.

The reported home kit looks classic on the surface, but there are subtle details that render it more interesting. There’s a burgundy collar which also features a zig-zag pattern, for example, and it’s rare for Arsenal’s home attire to include multiple shades of red.

Few clubs have monetized the power of nostalgia quite like the Gunners, who will undoubtedly be plotting countless scores of spin-off designs released throughout the year to keep the cash rolling in.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s rumored home kit is a pared back design. | FootyHeadlines

Initial leaks for Aston Villa’s 2026–27 kits suggest a drift from the norm.

The club’s new home kit has reportedly taken inspiration from their 1969 attire and is set to feature a sky blue collar on a polo-like design. It’s an interesting era for the club to hark back to, considering Villa were skulking around the bottom end of the Second Division. They would be relegated to the third tier in 1970.

Bournemouth

We’re delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with Hummel – a club-record kit deal for #afcb ❤️🖤 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 4, 2026

The only available details about Bournemouth’s new kit is that it will come with a fresh sponsor. The Cherries have ditched Umbro for Hummel, who have a long history of stylish soccer designs.

Brentford

A shared commitment to data-driven decision making, smart recruitment and talent development 🤝@Indeed, the #1 job site in the world, will be our new principal and front-of-shirt partner from the 26/27 season — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 21, 2026

Brentford have ditched Hollywood Bets as their primary shirt sponsor, and Indeed, the “#1 job site in the world,” will instead dominate the front of next season’s attire.

A teaser image of their new home jersey for next season shows the continuation of their classic red and white stripes, and a subtle wave design has been worked into the jersey’s fabric.

Chelsea

💥 Chelsea x Nike 💥



🦁 New 26/27 Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/7BevcG3PRo — Opaleak (@opaleak) April 5, 2026

Chelsea’s new home kit is expected to feature sharp yellow—or ’Midwest Gold’—accents to cut through the royal blue. The club’s familiar lion badge may very well be lightly layered across the center of the design and could take full billing if Chelsea continue their unsuccessful search for a permanent front-of-shirt sponsor.

The current incumbent, artificial intelligence firm IFS, was only signed in February and will expire at the end of the season. The Blues have lost millions by not signing a long-term sponsor in another example of BlueCo’s failed attempts to prove how much smarter they are than the rest of the soccer industry.

Leeds United

⚪🔵🟡 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: Leeds United 26-27 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/sC6HR9ze70 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) April 28, 2026

The Elland Road faithful are set to be treated to some unprecedented attire for the 2026–27 season. For the first time in the club’s history, Leeds United’s home shirt will feature horizontal stripes! Groundbreaking, we know.

There’s surely some inspiration from their 2005–06 Admiral shirt, which boasted vertical blue and yellow pinstripes.

Liverpool

🚨✅ 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗗: Another leak has come out, this time revealing the look of the 2026/27 Liverpool jersey and its true colors up in person.



It honestly looks way better than expected. https://t.co/Q2PHz05DHK pic.twitter.com/YXoQgTwqeI — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 4, 2026

There’s already a strong grasp of how Liverpool will look in front of their own supporters next season, with the latest leaks pointing towards inspiration from the club’s iconic Candy-sponsored home shirt, worn between 1989–91. However, this iteration is believed to be much darker in tone—even compared to their 2025–26 home shirt.

The Candy vintage was the end of Liverpool’s great era of English dominance. When Sir Kenny Dalglish steered the club to the 1989–90 top-flight title, it represented the club’s 10th crown in 15 league seasons. They would not win another for 30 years. Arne Slot (or whoever is at the helm by the time the 2026–27 campaign gets underway) will be hoping for a shorter drought.

Manchester City

Puma have produced some quirky designs for Manchester City as of late, although the home kit has remained relatively classic.

The 2026–27 home shirt appears traditional for the most part, but there is some fading from sky blue to white at the bottom which may incentivize some fans to wear the matching white shorts.

Manchester United

Mock-ups of Bruno Fernandes donning Manchester United’s home kit for 2026–27 gained plenty of online traction, with the leak emerging in the wake of the Red Devils’ feel-good victory in the Manchester derby, Michael Carrick’s debut match of his second spell.

The majority are more than content with the leaked shirt, which features a clean-looking collar and white accents. Many may also be keen to see Carrick in charge of the team wearing this fresh look.

Newcastle United

The defining feature of Newcastle United’s kit is obvious: stripes. The black and white vertical bars have taken many different forms over the years and could be in line for another shakeup this season.

The latest leaks suggest that the Magpies may be in line for stripes of different sizes, with even narrowing black stripes bleeding out of each large chunk. Perhaps the brain behind the design is a keen physicist as it looks uncannily like the visual representation of the Doppler effect.

Tottenham Hotspur

#thfc Home Kit 26/27 has leaked.



The only design element of the kit is subtle diagonal striping on the body.



This design draws inspiration from the famous mid-1980s Hummels kits. pic.twitter.com/NvNfBjmE71 — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) March 31, 2026

Remarkably, there’s a genuine possibility that Tottenham Hotspur’s latest attire will be donned in the Championship. The latest leaks suggest the Premier League won’t be missing out on anything special, mind.

The 2026–27 home shirt boasts detail of relative intrigue: diagonal striping.

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