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Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: April 2026 Winners Revealed

There was a first-time winner and a serial recipient in April.
Jamie Spencer|
An eight-strong POTM shortlist produced one winner.
An eight-strong POTM shortlist produced one winner. | Premier League

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has claimed a maiden Premier League Player of the Month award after his outstanding April.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is one step closer to matching Arsène Wenger on the all-time Manager of the Month winners’ list.

For Gibbs-White, recognition comes from his role in helping Forest pull clear of the relegation zone to extend their current top-flight stay into a fourth season. That is some consolation after falling at the penultimate hurdle in the Europa League this week.

Forest collected seven points from a possible nine following a draw with Aston Villa and wins over Burnley and Sunderland. Gibbs-White scored a hat-trick against Burnley, before also scoring and assisting against the latter.

The England international was presented his trophy in front of proud teammates on Friday morning. He is only the second Forest player to receive the accolade, after Chris Wood in Oct. 2024.

April 2026 Player of the Month Nominees

  • Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)
  • Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)
  • Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
  • Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United)
  • Noah Okafor (Leeds United)
  • Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)
  • Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Previous Winners

Player

Club

Month

Jack Grealish

Everton

August

Erling Haaland

Man City

September

Bryan Mbeumo

Man Utd

October

Igor Thiago

Brentford

November

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leeds

December

Igor Thiago

Brentford

January

Antoine Semenyo

Man City

February

Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd

March

Pep Guardiola Keeps Winning

Pep Guardiola is the first manager this season to win two monthly awards, having previous scooped the February prize. During April, his Manchester City team won three out of three in the Premier League, including a significant victory over title rivals Arsenal and a demolition of Chelsea.

For the Spaniard, this marks a 13th Manager of the Month prize since he set foot in England 10 years ago. He was already third on the all-time list behind Sir Alex Ferguson and the aforementioned Wenger, but now only two more will see him equal the legendary Frenchman’s 15. Ferguson remains way out in front on 27 monthly awards, a record that will never likely be matched.

City briefly moved top of the Premier League in late April, having reeled Arsenal in. But dropped points since the start of May have handed the Gunners a fresh cushion in the title race.

April 2026 Manager of the Month Nominees

  • Nuno Espírito Santo (West Ham United)
  • Daniel Farke (Leeds United)
  • Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
  • Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)
  • Vítor Pereira (Nottingham Forest)
  • Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Previous Winners

Manager

Club

Month

Arne Slot

Liverpool

August

Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace

September

Ruben Amorim

Man Utd

October

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

November

Unai Emery

Aston Villa

December

Michael Carrick

Man Utd

January

Pep Guardiola

Man City

February

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

March

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Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

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