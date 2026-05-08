Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: April 2026 Winners Revealed
Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has claimed a maiden Premier League Player of the Month award after his outstanding April.
Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is one step closer to matching Arsène Wenger on the all-time Manager of the Month winners’ list.
For Gibbs-White, recognition comes from his role in helping Forest pull clear of the relegation zone to extend their current top-flight stay into a fourth season. That is some consolation after falling at the penultimate hurdle in the Europa League this week.
Forest collected seven points from a possible nine following a draw with Aston Villa and wins over Burnley and Sunderland. Gibbs-White scored a hat-trick against Burnley, before also scoring and assisting against the latter.
The England international was presented his trophy in front of proud teammates on Friday morning. He is only the second Forest player to receive the accolade, after Chris Wood in Oct. 2024.
April 2026 Player of the Month Nominees
- Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)
- Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)
- Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
- Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United)
- Noah Okafor (Leeds United)
- Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)
- Alex Scott (Bournemouth)
Previous Winners
Player
Club
Month
Jack Grealish
Everton
August
Erling Haaland
Man City
September
Bryan Mbeumo
Man Utd
October
Igor Thiago
Brentford
November
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds
December
Igor Thiago
Brentford
January
Antoine Semenyo
Man City
February
Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd
March
Pep Guardiola Keeps Winning
Pep Guardiola is the first manager this season to win two monthly awards, having previous scooped the February prize. During April, his Manchester City team won three out of three in the Premier League, including a significant victory over title rivals Arsenal and a demolition of Chelsea.
For the Spaniard, this marks a 13th Manager of the Month prize since he set foot in England 10 years ago. He was already third on the all-time list behind Sir Alex Ferguson and the aforementioned Wenger, but now only two more will see him equal the legendary Frenchman’s 15. Ferguson remains way out in front on 27 monthly awards, a record that will never likely be matched.
City briefly moved top of the Premier League in late April, having reeled Arsenal in. But dropped points since the start of May have handed the Gunners a fresh cushion in the title race.
April 2026 Manager of the Month Nominees
- Nuno Espírito Santo (West Ham United)
- Daniel Farke (Leeds United)
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)
- Vítor Pereira (Nottingham Forest)
- Arne Slot (Liverpool)
Previous Winners
Manager
Club
Month
Arne Slot
Liverpool
August
Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace
September
Ruben Amorim
Man Utd
October
Enzo Maresca
Chelsea
November
Unai Emery
Aston Villa
December
Michael Carrick
Man Utd
January
Pep Guardiola
Man City
February
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
March
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Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.