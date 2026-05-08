Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: April 2026 Winners Revealed

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has claimed a maiden Premier League Player of the Month award after his outstanding April.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is one step closer to matching Arsène Wenger on the all-time Manager of the Month winners’ list.

For Gibbs-White, recognition comes from his role in helping Forest pull clear of the relegation zone to extend their current top-flight stay into a fourth season. That is some consolation after falling at the penultimate hurdle in the Europa League this week.

Forest collected seven points from a possible nine following a draw with Aston Villa and wins over Burnley and Sunderland. Gibbs-White scored a hat-trick against Burnley, before also scoring and assisting against the latter.

The England international was presented his trophy in front of proud teammates on Friday morning. He is only the second Forest player to receive the accolade, after Chris Wood in Oct. 2024.

Vital performances to help lift @NFFC clear of the relegation zone 👊



Morgan Gibbs-White is @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month 🏅 pic.twitter.com/eCIW1rQeAq — Premier League (@premierleague) May 8, 2026

April 2026 Player of the Month Nominees

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

(Nottingham Forest) Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United)

Noah Okafor (Leeds United)

Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Previous Winners

Player Club Month Jack Grealish Everton August Erling Haaland Man City September Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd October Igor Thiago Brentford November Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds December Igor Thiago Brentford January Antoine Semenyo Man City February Bruno Fernandes Man Utd March

Pep Guardiola Keeps Winning

A perfect April to help @ManCity in the title race 🏆



Pep Guardiola is @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month 🩵 pic.twitter.com/6AsKoB2nfM — Premier League (@premierleague) May 8, 2026

Pep Guardiola is the first manager this season to win two monthly awards, having previous scooped the February prize. During April, his Manchester City team won three out of three in the Premier League, including a significant victory over title rivals Arsenal and a demolition of Chelsea.

For the Spaniard, this marks a 13th Manager of the Month prize since he set foot in England 10 years ago. He was already third on the all-time list behind Sir Alex Ferguson and the aforementioned Wenger, but now only two more will see him equal the legendary Frenchman’s 15. Ferguson remains way out in front on 27 monthly awards, a record that will never likely be matched.

City briefly moved top of the Premier League in late April, having reeled Arsenal in. But dropped points since the start of May have handed the Gunners a fresh cushion in the title race.

April 2026 Manager of the Month Nominees

Nuno Espírito Santo (West Ham United)

Daniel Farke (Leeds United)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

Vítor Pereira (Nottingham Forest)

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Previous Winners

Manager Club Month Arne Slot Liverpool August Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace September Ruben Amorim Man Utd October Enzo Maresca Chelsea November Unai Emery Aston Villa December Michael Carrick Man Utd January Pep Guardiola Man City February Mikel Arteta Arsenal March

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