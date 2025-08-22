Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 2
The Premier League dazzled on its return to our TV screens and more high-octane drama is slated for Gameweek 2.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all opened with victory but there was disappointment for Chelsea and Manchester United, who await their first wins of the new campaign. All five are back in action with renewed belief in the Premier League’s second round of fixtures.
There are two standout matches that are expected to delight, with Saturday’s early kick off at the Etihad Stadium worth close viewing. A feisty affair is predicted for Monday night’s clash at St James’ Park, too.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s Premier League predictions for Gameweek 2.
Friday, August 22—Chelsea Visit London Rivals
Chelsea could only manage a draw from their Premier League opener but will demand all three points against West Ham United in their second outing of the season. The Blues will come up against a defence more porous than Crystal Palace’s at the London Stadium and will expect a comfortable victory. After their 3–0 defeat to Sunderland last week, the Irons can have few complaints about being significant underdogs.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
West Ham vs. Chelsea
0–2
Saturday, August 23—Man City Host Bogey Side Tottenham
Manchester City were utterly ruthless in their demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend but face sterner opposition in their opening home match of the term. The Cityzens battle their bogey side Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium having lost this fixture 4–0 last term and will be wary of Spurs’ new manager bounce. Thomas Frank guided the Lilywhites to a handsome victory over newly-promoted Burnley last weekend to recover from UEFA Super Cup heartache.
At least one of Bournemouth or Wolves will collect their first points of the season on Saturday afternoon as the two lock horns at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries lost an exciting six-goal affair at Liverpool last time out but will take encouragement from their second-half comeback. Confidence won’t be high for Wolves after their hefty 4–0 defeat to Man City.
The Keith Andrews era started with defeat for Brentford as they were comfortably beaten by Nottingham Forest, and things don’t get any easier this weekend. Aston Villa are their visitors, with Unai Emery’s side also searching for a first victory after stumbling to a goalless draw in their opener.
The first battle of newly-promoted sides comes in Gameweek 2 as Burnley host Sunderland. The latter made a thumping return to the Premier League as they dispatched of West Ham United with relative ease, and they will be eager to build some crucial momentum early in the campaign. Burnley were swept aside by Spurs but did not disgrace themselves in north London.
Saturday’s late kick off sees Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium as they host Leeds United. A vintage Premier League fixture should be won by the Gunners given their superiority, but they were far from flawless in their narrow 1–0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Leeds tasted victory by the same scoreline on Monday night, with Lukas Nmecha opening his account from the penalty spot against Everton.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Man City vs. Tottenham
3–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Wolves
2–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Brentford vs. Aston Villa
1–3
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Sunderland
1–1
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Leeds
3–0
Sunday, August 24—Man Utd Travel to Fulham Seeking First Win
All eyes will be on Man Utd for their trip to Fulham in Sunday’s late match after a surprisingly coherent display from the Red Devils at home to Arsenal last weekend. Ruben Amorim was encouraged by what he witnessed in defeat and will expect a similar performance against the Cottagers. Fulham currently sit above Man Utd in the table thanks to Rodrigo Muniz’s 97th-minute equaliser against Brighton & Hove Albion in Gameweek 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion will be aiming to recover from that late disappointment when they visit Everton on Sunday. For the Toffees, it will be their first competitive match at their now home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and they will want to debut with victory. However, their pre-season form, teamed with defeat at Leeds, suggests they might struggle to overcome the Seagulls.
Two stubborn defences collide at Selhurst Park on Sunday as Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest. The Eagles secured a hard-fought point at Chelsea last time out amid some VAR drama that ultimately denied them victory, while Forest put their disappointing pre-season to bed by breezing past Brentford.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
1–1
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Everton vs. Brighton
0–2
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Fulham vs. Man Utd
1–2
Monday, August 25—Feisty Newcastle vs. Liverpool Encounter In Store
Monday night’s encounter will be box office. Alexander Isak will not be involved in the upcoming clash but he will dominate the discourse surrounding Newcastle vs. Liverpool, with his current employers facing his dream club. It’s destined to be a fiery affair and should boast the usual chaos associated with this fixture, which was last season’s Carabao Cup final, too.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Newcastle vs. Liverpool
2–2