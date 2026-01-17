Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 22

The domestic cup competitions have stolen attention over the past week but it’s time for the return of the Premier League—and boy are there some cracking fixtures coming up.

The Manchester derby is the opening fixture of a jam-packed weekend and also the headline act, but two London derbies and an awkward away day for Arsenal also promise to keep us entertained.

It could be another enormous weekend in the Premier League at both ends of the table and, with that in mind, here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Gameweek 22.

Jump to:

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

A challenging first assignment for interim boss Michael Carrick. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

GW22 kicks off in style with a highly-anticipated Manchester derby.

September’s reverse fixture was clear-cut as Man City sauntered to a 3–0 win and with Pep Guardiola’s men chasing the Premier League title, another convincing triumph wouldn’t go amiss. After three successive league draws, the 10–1 demolition of Exeter City and midweek win in the Carabao Cup at Newcastle United will have re-energised the troops.

A new manager bounce could greet them at Old Trafford, however, with Michael Carrick taking charge of his first match as interim boss. Expectations are generally low in the red half of Manchester as apathy kicks in, but the passions of derby day could help Man Utd overperform.

Still, City will be favourites for a fiery encounter.

Prediction: Man Utd 1–3 Man City

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Liam Rosenior takes charge pf his first Premier League game. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

It’s been mixed emotions for Liam Rosenior since taking charge at Chelsea. An emphatic 5–1 victory on his debut against Championship Charlton Athletic was followed by midweek disappointment at home to Arsenal, with an element of uncertainty still surrounding the Blues ahead of a west London derby.

Chelsea will be expected to clinch victory over Brentford, especially with home advantage, but defensive issues remain for a team that’s without a clean sheet in eight games. Going forward, however, seven goals in two matches under Rosenior suggests they will cause Brentford issues.

The Bees will enter the fixture full of confidence having propelled themselves to a remarkable fifth place under Keith Andrews. Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade are among those set to wreak havoc on an underperforming defence.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–2 Brentford

Leeds United vs. Fulham

Leeds have proven tough to beat. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Two form sides go head-to-head at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Leeds United’s only loss since the start of December came in a bonkers and last-gasp 4–3 defeat to Newcastle, with the Whites having proven incredibly tough to conquer since Daniel Farke’s shift to a 3-5-2 system.

Fulham are third in the Premier League based on results over the past five games and are unbeaten in their previous six matches. Talisman Harry Wilson, who nearly joined Leeds over the summer, is primed to conjure his magic once more.

Prediction: Leeds 2–2 Fulham

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Liverpool are pleased to have Hugo Ekitiké back. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Liverpool have stumbled to three successive Premier League stalemates but have held on to their spot in the top four courtesy of similarly patchy runs for those around them in a congested table. Victory against Burnley at Anfield is now essential.

Burnley are the only newly-promoted side Liverpool have beaten this season, although they needed a stoppage-time penalty to clinch three points at Turf Moor. Arne Slot’s move to a more cautious approach has seen the Reds struggle in the final third, while their defence remains a major issue.

The Clarets will harbour ambitions of upsetting the odds on Merseyside but they’re 19th in the standings for a reason. They have been too porous defensively but it’s their lack of cutting edge in the final third that is Scott Parker’s primary issue.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Burnley

Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner’s men were dumped out of the FA Cup in embarrassing fashion. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

It’s been a tough week for Crystal Palace. After their FA Cup humiliation at the hands of Macclesfield Town, Oliver Glasner confirmed his exit this summer and effectively waved goodbye to Marc Guéhi at the same time. Ahead of his impending move to Manchester City, the club captain won’t be available on Saturday.

Getting anything from their journey north to Sunderland will prove a sizeable challenge. The Black Cats remain unbeaten on their own patch in the league and will fancy their chances of securing a first win in 90 minutes since their Tyne-Wear derby triumph.

Prediction: Sunderland 1–0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Tottenham won the reverse fixture handsomely. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

No club is in worse form than West Ham United in the Premier League right now and Tottenham Hotspur are hardly pulling up trees ahead of Saturday’s London derby. Two crisis clubs meet with more than bragging rights on the line.

Spurs manager Thomas Frank finds himself under increasing pressure in the dugout after countless dismal results and displays. A third-round FA Cup exit to Aston Villa at the weekend only compounded Tottenham misery.

West Ham squeezed past Queens Park Rangers in the cup but that will have done little to lift spirits. The Hammers are in the thick of the relegation battle and have shown little to suggest a turnaround is near.

Prediction: Tottenham 2–1 West Ham

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Arsenal are just too good for the majority of their adversaries. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Arsenal might have missed the opportunity to move eight points clear at the summit following their tepid goalless draw with Liverpool, but cup victories over Portsmouth and Chelsea have thrust the Gunners back on to the winning track.

Mikel Arteta’s men are in an unshakable groove and continue to rise to each challenge that comes their way. They should have no problems overcoming an inconsistent Nottingham Forest side.

Forest are yet to fully escape the relegation scrap but their recent victory over West Ham has moved them seven points clear of the drop zone. Their season will not be defined by meetings with the division’s big-hitters—although they have taken points off Liverpool and Man Utd this term.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0–2 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United

Wolves have found some form. | Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Jan. 18

: Sunday, Jan. 18 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

A trip to Molineux was considered three guaranteed points as recently as a month ago but Rob Edwards has helped steady the ship. Wolves will be relegated this season but they’re four games unbeaten and have won their last two home matches.

A fatigued Newcastle side who were defeated midweek come to town on Sunday afternoon and Eddie Howe will be fearing a slip-up in the Midlands following a chaotic run. The Magpies have conceded eight goals across their past three matches and will also have one eye on their Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven midweek.

Prediction: Wolves 2–2 Newcastle

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Aston Villa are still in the title fight. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Jan. 18

: Sunday, Jan. 18 Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Aston Villa continue to go from strength to strength under Unai Emery and they remain unlikely title candidates. They are just six points off the Gunners and will be looking to maintain that gap at the very least by beating Everton on home soil.

The Toffees are an unpredictable beast and could well frustrate Villa with a defensive approach, but just one win from their last seven games hints at defeat against a team who are absolutely sensational on their own turf.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2–0 Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth

Brighton face off against fellow south coast side Bournemouth on Monday. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Date : Monday, Jan. 19

: Monday, Jan. 19 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

An unofficial south coast derby will grace our TV screens on Monday night as Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Bournemouth to the Amex Stadium.

The Cherries ended their lengthy winless run against Spurs in their most recent Premier League outing, Antoine Semenyo scoring a last-minute winner in his final outing, but Andoni Iraola’s men will struggle without the Ghana international.

Brighton dumped Man Utd out of the FA Cup at the weekend to set up a fourth round tie with Liverpool and should keep the good times rolling against Bournemouth.

Prediction: Brighton 2–1 Bournemouth

Premier League Gameweek 22 Predictions