Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 35
There are just four Premier League matches remaining in 2024-25 and while the title and relegation races have been run, plenty is yet to be decided.
The hunt for European football rages on and is finely-poised heading into the closing weeks of the season. Champions Liverpool have already secured Champions League football and Arsenal are close to joining them, but the scramble to finish in the remaining places in the top five will be frenetic.
With some important duels for Champions League hopefuls on the cards, here are Sports Illustrated's Premier League predictions for Gameweek 35.
Friday, May 2
Manchester City are one of those vying for the top five and kick off Gameweek 35 against the Premier League's form team in Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Cityzens are in confident mood themselves after reaching the FA Cup final and stringing together a series of victories in the league, with victory on Friday lifting them to third in the standings. Conquering the Old Gold, who have won six on the spin, will not be easy, however.
Kick-off Time
Fixture
Prediction
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Man City vs Wolves
2-1
Saturday, May 3
Victory for the Cityzens on Friday would move them within just three points of Arsenal, who host Bournemouth in Saturday's late spectacle. The Gunners have drawn three of their last four Premier League games and may have one cautious eye looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack. Whether Mikel Arteta will rotate - as he's done in previous league matches - ahead of Wednesday's crucial Champions League semifinal second leg remains to be seen.
Aston Villa still harbour ambitions of returning to the Champions League but have been through the mill lately. Their European exit has been followed by a bruising league defeat at Man City and then FA Cup semifinal disappointment at the hands of Crystal Palace. Fulham could put the final nail in Villa's coffin during the early kick-off and boost their chances of featuring in the Conference League next season.
The afternoon's matches are less inspiring, though. The already relegated trio are in action, with Ipswich Town travelling to Everton and Leicester City hosting Southampton. Neither promise to be high-scoring classics, but there is pride to play for on Merseyside and in the East Midlands.
Kick-off Time
Fixture
Prediction
7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST
Aston Villa vs Fulham
2-1
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Everton vs Ipswich Town
1-0
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Leicester vs Southampton
2-2
12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST
Arsenal vs Bournemouth
2-1
Sunday, May 4.
Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last weekend with a dazzling win over Tottenham Hotspur and their first encounter as title winners comes against another London opponent. Chelsea will be aiming to capitalise on dropped standards and a few sore heads in Arne Slot's camp, desperately needing points if they're to qualify for the Champions League.
Tottenham rolled out the red carpet for the Reds last time out but will hope to be more competitive against West Ham United in Sunday's London derby. The Lilywhites will have the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on the mind this weekend but few sides have struggled to beat the Irons since Graham Potter's arrival in the dugout. Even Spurs should manage victory at the London Stadium.
Manchester United are also more concerned with their Europa League campaign as they hunt salvation at the end of a gloomy term. Their Premier League season could get even dimmer on Sunday away at Brentford, who have managed impressive results against Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last three.
Speaking of Brighton, they will welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium. The Magpies make the long journey south to battle the Seagulls and will be eager to achieve maximum points from their visit. Eddie Howe's side are well-placed to finish in the Champions League spots for the second time in three seasons but have lost their two meetings with Brighton this term.
Kick-off Time
Fixture
Prediction
9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST
Brentford vs Man Utd
3-1
9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST
Brighton vs Newcastle
2-2
9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST
West Ham vs Tottenham
1-2
11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs Liverpool
0-2
Monday, May 5
Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest both had dates at Wembley last weekend but it was only the Eagles who progressed to the FA Cup final. Forest were beaten by Champions League foes Man City as an enormous opportunity for silverware bypassed them, but finishing in the top five will certainly help lift spirits come the end of the season. Their clash with Palace on Monday is of paramount importance.
Kick-off Time
Fixture
Prediction
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
1-1